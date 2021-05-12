FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save on LEGO’s new 2021 sets: City, Minecraft, Creator, more from $12

-
AmazonLEGOToys & Hobbies
Save 20% From $12

We are now tracking a collection of all-new LEGO 2021 deals at Amazon today with 20% off almost all of the kits that launched at the beginning of the year. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick amongst all of the discounts is the Minecraft The Pig House for $40.99. Down from its usual $50 going rate, today’s offer comes within $1 of the all-time low and is the second-best price to date. This 490-piece kit expands your brick-built Minecraft world with a recreation of a pig-shaped house that stands over 5.5-inches tall and opens up to reveal a furnished interior. Alongside an included Alexa minifigure, there is also a Creeper and some pigs to fit right in with the rest of the scenery. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more from $12.

Other notable LEGO 2021 kits on sale:

Minecraft

City

Creator 3-in-1

Alongside all of the discounts today, there is plenty in the world of new LEGO kits, as well. We just got a first look at the new 2,000-piece Friends apartment set for all you fans of the sitcom, which joins our report of what to expect from the summer LEGO Star Wars wave. Plus, we recently got a teaser of an upcoming LEGO Stranger Things kit, as well.

LEGO Minecraft The Pig House features:

Indulge a Minecraft player’s passion for the game with LEGO Minecraft The Pig House (21170). All the fun, creativity and adventure of Minecraft with added hands-on, LEGO brick versatility. Authentic LEGO Minecraft building playset featuring popular gaming character Alex, an iconic Creeper, 2 pigs, accessories for Alex and carrots for the pigs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

Toys & Hobbies

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Monoprice’s Ultra-Slim Mount keeps a 70-inch TV j...
OXO’s Etched Box Grater with removable zester hit...
Garmin’s vívomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch plummets ...
Transform your home with Amazon’s 9-piece paint r...
Highly-rated Hey Play! Mini Tabletop Pool Set now under...
Capture your spring drives with the VANTRUE T2 1080p da...
Spigen’s MagFit Car Mount brings MagSafe charging...
Feed the whole family with Chefman’s Toast-Air Co...
Show More Comments

Related

LEGO unveils new summer 2021 sets: Botanical Garden, Architecture, Creator, Disney, more

Learn More
Save 25%

TP-Link’s all-new Kasa 2K indoor smart camera sees first discount at $33.50 (25% off)

$33.50 Learn More

HTC Vive Pro 2 offers 5K resolution, 120° field of view, Hi-Res 3D spacial audio, more for $799

Learn More
40% off

Monoprice’s Ultra-Slim Mount keeps a 70-inch TV just 19mm from the wall: $14.50 (Save 40%)

$14.50 Learn More
Reg. $30

OXO’s Etched Box Grater with removable zester hits Amazon low at $21 (Reg. $30)

$21 Learn More
Save $111

Garmin’s vívomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch plummets to $139 shipped (Reg. $250)

$139 Learn More
27% off

Transform your home with Amazon’s 9-piece paint roller kit: $13 (All-time low, Save 27%)

$13 Learn More
Reg. $139

Get faster, more reliable Wi-Fi with this highly-rated 5GHz Router: now $99 (Reg. $139)

$99 Learn More