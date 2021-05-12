Save on LEGO’s new 2021 sets: City, Minecraft, Creator, more from $12

We are now tracking a collection of all-new LEGO 2021 deals at Amazon today with 20% off almost all of the kits that launched at the beginning of the year. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick amongst all of the discounts is the Minecraft The Pig House for $40.99. Down from its usual $50 going rate, today’s offer comes within $1 of the all-time low and is the second-best price to date. This 490-piece kit expands your brick-built Minecraft world with a recreation of a pig-shaped house that stands over 5.5-inches tall and opens up to reveal a furnished interior. Alongside an included Alexa minifigure, there is also a Creeper and some pigs to fit right in with the rest of the scenery. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more from $12.

Other notable LEGO 2021 kits on sale:

Minecraft

City

Creator 3-in-1

Alongside all of the discounts today, there is plenty in the world of new LEGO kits, as well. We just got a first look at the new 2,000-piece Friends apartment set for all you fans of the sitcom, which joins our report of what to expect from the summer LEGO Star Wars wave. Plus, we recently got a teaser of an upcoming LEGO Stranger Things kit, as well.

LEGO Minecraft The Pig House features:

Indulge a Minecraft player’s passion for the game with LEGO Minecraft The Pig House (21170). All the fun, creativity and adventure of Minecraft with added hands-on, LEGO brick versatility. Authentic LEGO Minecraft building playset featuring popular gaming character Alex, an iconic Creeper, 2 pigs, accessories for Alex and carrots for the pigs.

