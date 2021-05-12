RDS Mario Kart Deluxe Switch Carrying Case drops to $15 + more accessories up to 25% off

Amazon is now offering the RDS Industries Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Carrying Case for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $20, this is as much as 25% in savings, matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in more than a year, and the best we can find. This officially licensed solution “has been approved by Nintendo’s high-quality standards” and features a sweet Rainbow Road Mario Kart 8 decal along the front of the ballistic nylon hardshell case. On the inside, you’ll find a padded screen protection panel, enough room for your Joy-Con, a quick access zipper pocket, cases for up to eight game cards, and a pair of SD card holders. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,800 Amazon customers. More details and Switch accessory deals below.

Most of the best options when it comes to a Switch case are listed at around $15 or more. But you can score the highly-rated Amazon Basics Carrying Case for just under $10.50 Prime shipped. You’re not going to get the PowerA seal of approval here, nor does it feature a themed design, but it will get the job done and can carry even more game cards than today’s lead deal. Hit up the rest of the ongoing Switch accessory deals below for even more options.

RDS Industries is the No.1 Nintendo Licensed accessories manufacturer nationwide. Products are made with superior quality materials

Exterior: Durable hard-shell case made with Ballistic Nylon or PU Leather, Comfort Grip handle and custom Easy glide zipper.

Interior: Specifically Designed to protect the Joy-Con analog sticks, padded screen protection panel, quick access zippered pocket for accessories and features a recessed compartment for game cases

