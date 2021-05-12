Today’s best game deals: Crash Bandicoot 4 $39, Celeste $6, Outer Worlds $24, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time on PlayStation for $38.99 in digital form. Regularly $60, and still fetching as much as $45 at Amazon, today’s deal is 35% off, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. PlayStation 4 versions of this game can be upgraded to “the PS5 digital version at no extra cost.” This is a “brand-wumping new Crash Bandicoot game” that sees the return of Neo Cortex and N. Tropy launching an all-out assault on the multi-verse. You can learn more about the game in our launch overage right here. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Celeste, Castlevania Anniversary Collection, Valkyria Chronicles, New Pokémon Snap, The Outer Worlds, and more.
Digital Sales and More:
- New May PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete now FREE (until May 14)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Celeste PSN $6 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive $50 (Reg. $75 at Amazon)
- Sniper Elite 3: Ultimate Edition $4 (Reg. $40)
- Ghost Recon Wildlands $15 (Reg. $25+)
- New Pokémon Snap on Nintendo Switch $50 (Reg. $60)
- Among Us $4 (Reg. $5)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Borderlands: GOTY Edition Switch $12 (Reg. $30)
- Rayman Legends Definitive $10 (Reg. $40)
- The Outer Worlds Xbox $24 (Reg. up to $60)
- Dead Rising franchise Xbox sale from $6
- Halo Wars 2 $10 (Reg. $40)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands 3 Standard $10 (Reg. $30)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Peaky Blinders: Mastermind $15 (Reg. $30)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat: $35 (Reg. $50)
- The Pathless: $37 (Reg. $50)
- Black Desert: Prestige Edition: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack: $28 (Reg. $40)
- Blood & Truth VR: $24 (Reg. $40)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack FREE
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
