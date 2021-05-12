Today’s best game deals: Crash Bandicoot 4 $39, Celeste $6, Outer Worlds $24, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time on PlayStation for $38.99 in digital form. Regularly $60, and still fetching as much as $45 at Amazon, today’s deal is 35% off, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. PlayStation 4 versions of this game can be upgraded to “the PS5 digital version at no extra cost.” This is a “brand-wumping new Crash Bandicoot game” that sees the return of Neo Cortex and N. Tropy launching an all-out assault on the multi-verse. You can learn more about the game in our launch overage right here. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Celeste, Castlevania Anniversary Collection, Valkyria Chronicles, New Pokémon Snap, The Outer Worlds, and more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition launches Friday – here’s what we know and how to pre-order

Nyko unleashes $20 Nintendo Switch controller, PS5 DualSense charging dock, more

Apex Legends Legacy launches May 4 with Starter Kits, emotes, Arenas, new map, more

SEGA plans to sell NFTs starting this summer and they might end up in your games

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!