Amazon, Moleskine, Hershel, and Targus MacBook bags from $9 (Up to 49% off)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Urban Laptop Backpack for $16.26 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 26% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. This Amazon-made solution is ready for 15.6-inch PC laptops alongside any MacBooks in Apple’s current lineup. It’s incredibly affordable and boasts an organizational compartment inside that’s perfect for tidying up everything from pens to keys, a smartphone, and much more. The dimensions of this bag span 12.5 x 8 x 19.5 inches. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted backpacks priced as low as $9.

More backpacks on sale:

Depending on where you’re headed next, you may want to take this highly-rated aluminum MacBook Stand with you at $31.50. Once you’re settled, why not have one of these monitors ready and waiting from $347? Hooking them up will be a cinch once you’ve got Kensington’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock on your desk for a new low of $200.

Amazon Basics Urban Laptop Backpack features:

  • Large multi-compartment backpack with a padded sleeve for laptops
  • Holds up to 15″ notebook computer
  • Organizational compartments for pens, keys, and cell phone
  • Durable and water-resistant materials
  • Dimensions: 12.5″ x 8″ x 19.5″ (LxWxH)

