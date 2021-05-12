Amazon, Moleskine, Hershel, and Targus MacBook bags from $9 (Up to 49% off)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Urban Laptop Backpack for $16.26 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 26% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. This Amazon-made solution is ready for 15.6-inch PC laptops alongside any MacBooks in Apple’s current lineup. It’s incredibly affordable and boasts an organizational compartment inside that’s perfect for tidying up everything from pens to keys, a smartphone, and much more. The dimensions of this bag span 12.5 x 8 x 19.5 inches. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted backpacks priced as low as $9.

More backpacks on sale:

Amazon Basics Urban Laptop Backpack features:

Large multi-compartment backpack with a padded sleeve for laptops

Holds up to 15″ notebook computer

Organizational compartments for pens, keys, and cell phone

Durable and water-resistant materials

Dimensions: 12.5″ x 8″ x 19.5″ (LxWxH)

