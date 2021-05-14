FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

DSW Athletic Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Brooks, more from $30

DSW updates your athletic and athleisure sneakers with up to 50% off select styles. Prices are as marked. VIP Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the adidas Solar Blaze Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $65, which is $15 off the original rate. Easily boost your spring training session with supportive features to help you push further. These shoes are flexible, lightweight, cushioned, and even have a slightly curved appearance to give you a quick step. They also feature a rigid outsole that really helps to grip the ground and provide traction. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from DSW and be sure to check out the adidas Collaborations Event that’s going on now.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

