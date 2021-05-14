FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Secure the hardcover Game Console 2.0 Photographic History book down at $34

Amazon is now offering hardcover version of The Game Console 2.0: A Photographic History from Atari to Xbox for $33.99 shipped. Regularly $40, this is 15% off the latest and expanded edition of The Game Console that is set for release on August 31, 2021, which means you’ll pay the lowest price it drops to between now and then no matter how much you dish you out today. It features 312 pages to adorn the game room coffee table with “highly detailed photos of more than 100 video game consoles and their electronic interiors spanning nearly five decades.” This version has added “50 more consoles, variants, and accessories” making it an ideal candidate for your collection and just about any gamer. Ratings are light on the new edition but the previous version carries solid 4+ star ratings from over 950 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If you’re more focused on classic consoles and the like, the previous version of this book is a great way to save some cash and have it delivered now. Currently sitting at just over $21 Prime shipped, it covers 86 consoles right up to PlayStation 4 and Wii U. 

Speaking of your gaming collection, be sure to scope out the rare deal we spotted on Nintendo’s Game & Watch Mario handheld console this morning as well as the brand new Midnight Black and Cosmic Red DualSense PS5 controllers

Here are all of the upcoming Xbox anniversary gear drops, wallpapers, and more as well as the latest freebies from Sony’s Play at Home campaign. The ESA also dropped all of the details on this year’s E3 yesterday and you can browse through everything right here

More on the The Game Console 2.0: A Photographic History:

This revised and expanded second edition of the bestselling The Game Console contains brand new content, with coverage of 50 more consoles, variants, and accessories in 50 added pages. The Game Console 2.0 is a gorgeous coffee table book for geeks and gamers that brings together highly detailed photos of more than 100 video game consoles and their electronic interiors spanning nearly five decades.

