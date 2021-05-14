Add Nintendo’s Game & Watch Mario handheld console to the collection at $40 (Reg. $50)

Today only, as part of its Deal Zone, B&H is now offering the Nintendo Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. Edition collectible console for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is a $10 or 20% price drop, one of the lowest prices we have tracked, and a great chance to add it to your collection. This “new piece of Super Mario history” was unveiled as part of the Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary campaign as a limited run collectible console. It’s not just a novelty console though, there are three playable games here including the original Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, and a Mario-themed edition of a classic Game & Watch game known as Ball. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

One way to keep your new Nintendo collectible console safe and sound is with an affordable package of screen protectors. At the very least you’ll know the display won’t get all scratched over time, ensuring the value of the historical reissue collectible remains. This 4-pack goes for under $10 Prime shipped and carries solid 4+ star ratings.

You can learn more about the Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary gear right here and be sure to check out the new Pac-Man 99 battle royale game if you haven’t yet.

We also have plenty of other Switch controllers and cases on sale from $15 in our previous roundup, not to mention coverage of the new PowerA Waluigi Switch controller, Nintendo’s new Game Builder Garage, and the blue Nintendo Switch Lite console.

More on the Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. handheld system:

Jump back into history with the Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. handheld system from Nintendo. Inspired by the original Game & Watch that came out in Japan in 1980, this handheld gaming system includes a full-color 2.36″ LCD display, an integrated control pad, and two buttons. Play solo or invite friends to join in two-player action. Other pre-installed games include Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, which was originally released as Super Mario Bros. 2 in Japan, and a special Game & Watch: Ball featuring Mario.

