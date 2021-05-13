Sony just unveiled two new DualSense controller colors via the official PlayStation Blog. Set for release starting next month, the new Midnight Black DualSense is joined by a Cosmic Red take on the latest PlayStation 5 controller. The announcement comes alongside a new reveal trailer you’ll find below alongside more specific details on when and where to score one next month. Hit the jump for more details.

New DualSense controller colors

While they might not be the all-new Wi-Fi DualSense that was rumored a while back, we are getting some brand-new colorways here. The two new DualSense wireless controller colors are indeed just that – there are not major technical enhancements or really any at all, just a couple of sweet new paint jobs.

The new Midnight Black DualSense controller features a sort of two-tone black treatment:

Midnight Black features two subtly different shades of black with light grey detailing to reflect how we view space through the night sky

And the new Cosmic Red:

Cosmic Red offers a striking black and red design inspired by the unique vivid shades of red found throughout the cosmos.

Although not without a few issues, the DualSense controller is a major leap forward in console gaming with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers – get even more details in our hands-on impressions feature. Sony is also pretty stoked with itself when it comes to the “bold, two-toned color choice” of the original, vanilla DualSense and asked a couple if its design team members to share their thoughts on the new DualSense wireless controller colors:

…we designed the colors around the theme of ‘galaxy’ as it felt like a natural progression from the original PS5 and accessories designs…Both Midnight Black and Cosmic Red feature a subtle blue hue, that produces unique shades of red and black. A blue hue is also present in the original DualSense wireless controller colors, so all three colors complement each other nicely.

The new Cosmic Red and Midnight Black DualSense controllers “will be available at participating retailers globally starting next month.” The exact date will vary by location, according to Sony, and is telling folks to check with local retail. Although you can likely expect both of them to pop up at all of the major retailer online next month at some point.

9to5Toys‘ take

Well, it was only a matter of time before the onslaught of new paint jobs hit the DualSense controller lineup. The Midnight Black DualSense seems like a obvious option for folks looking to murder-out the gaming room (and possibly for those that likely weren’t stoked with the stark white console itself), while the Cosmic Red DualSense is likely just the beginning of a giant collection of colorways for Sony’s latest gamepad.

