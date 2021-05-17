FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $240 on Jackery’s lineup of power stations and solar panels at new lows from $119

-
AmazonGreen DealsJackery
Save $240 From $119

Amazon is currently taking up to $240 off selection of Jackery’s popular portable power stations and solar panels headlined by the Explorer 1000 at $849.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $1,000, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings, beats our previous mention by $50, and marks a new all-time low.

With a 1002Wh battery at the center of this portable power station, Jackery has equipped its Explorer 1000 with three AC outlets, dual USB-C ports, and a pair of USB-A outputs for powering everything from smartphones to heaters and more. On top of the ability to be refueled by a solar panel, this power station is a notable addition to your camping or tailgating kit. Over 2,600 customers have left a 4.9/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $119.

Other Jackery portable power deals:

Alongside all of today’s new all-time lows on Jackery power gear, you’ll find plenty of other price cuts to scratch the electric itch in our Green Deals guide. This morning saw a new all-time low go live on this Greenworks 48V 17-inch Electric Lawn Mower at $280, which joins Segway’s Ninebot E22 Electric Kickscooter at $100 off.

Jackery Explorer 1000 features:

With a higher 1000W wattage and larger 1002Wh capacity, the Jackery Explorer 1000 features 3 standard PURE SINE WAVE AC outlets, which provide extra capacity to power more AC appliances simultaneously. Note that the total rated wattage should be under 1000w (surge 2000w). 2USB-C and 1Quick Charge 3.0 port can charge all your small digital devices like tablets and phones effectively.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

Jackery

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ now up to $130 off at Amazon on...
Expand your Star Wars collection with up to 45% off Man...
LEGO Visual History Book + exclusive minifig hits Amazo...
BMW’s official leather watch strikes new low of $...
Amazon’s Echo lineup is as varied as they come, w...
Polk’s decked out Home Theater Surround Sound Sys...
Amazon refreshes your home office with desks as low as ...
Bostitch air compressor combo kit with 18- + 16-gauge n...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Glarewheels X5 Electric Bike travels for 20-miles on a charge at $450, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Tidy up the yard with a 20V hedge trimmer from BLACK+DECKER at $89, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 24V 22-inch hedge trimmer returns to Amazon low at $100, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Segway Ninebot GoKart Pro travels at 23 MPH for 15.5-miles at a low of $1,600

Learn More
Save 28%

Anker’s new weekend sale discounts iPhone and Android essentials, more from $11

From $11 Learn More
42% off

Smartphone Accessories: Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker $22, more

From $7 Learn More
Save 35%

Anker’s PowerExtend 30W USB-C Cube returns to low at $30, more from $15 (Up to 35% off)

From $15 Learn More

Vans announces new SpongeBob SquarePants collection to elevate your beachside best

Learn More