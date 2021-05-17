Save up to $240 on Jackery’s lineup of power stations and solar panels at new lows from $119

Amazon is currently taking up to $240 off selection of Jackery’s popular portable power stations and solar panels headlined by the Explorer 1000 at $849.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $1,000, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings, beats our previous mention by $50, and marks a new all-time low.

With a 1002Wh battery at the center of this portable power station, Jackery has equipped its Explorer 1000 with three AC outlets, dual USB-C ports, and a pair of USB-A outputs for powering everything from smartphones to heaters and more. On top of the ability to be refueled by a solar panel, this power station is a notable addition to your camping or tailgating kit. Over 2,600 customers have left a 4.9/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $119.

Other Jackery portable power deals:

Alongside all of today’s new all-time lows on Jackery power gear, you’ll find plenty of other price cuts to scratch the electric itch in our Green Deals guide. This morning saw a new all-time low go live on this Greenworks 48V 17-inch Electric Lawn Mower at $280, which joins Segway’s Ninebot E22 Electric Kickscooter at $100 off.

Jackery Explorer 1000 features:

With a higher 1000W wattage and larger 1002Wh capacity, the Jackery Explorer 1000 features 3 standard PURE SINE WAVE AC outlets, which provide extra capacity to power more AC appliances simultaneously. Note that the total rated wattage should be under 1000w (surge 2000w). 2USB-C and 1Quick Charge 3.0 port can charge all your small digital devices like tablets and phones effectively.

