FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

HORI Switch Split Pad Pro with assignable triggers hits Amazon low at $38 (Reg. $50)

-
AmazonApps GamesHori
Reg. $50 $38

Amazon is now offering the HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro in red for $38.20 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a new all-time low and the best price we can find. It also about $3 below our previous mention on the blue model. These handy controller add-ons add enhanced grip, a D-pad, and a series of the usual bumpers and buttons to your handheld Switch setup. The officially licensed controller offers a more traditional “full-size” solution to your mobile Switch rig alongside turbo functionality and assignable rear triggers. Rated 4+ stars from over 15,000 Amazon customers and you can learn more about the Monster Hunter Rise edition right here. Additional details below. 

Today’s lead deal is already well under the $59 price tag the Nintendo Pro controller fetches, not to mention the all-on-one design. But if you don’t mind having a separate controller, consider the PowerA Enhanced Wired models starting from just over $19 Prime shipped. Otherwise, just snap your Joy-Con into the PowerA Comfort Grips at under $10 Prime shipped to save even more. 

The Switch accessory offers certainly don’t stop there though. Our previous roundup is still live featuring deals from $15 on cases, controllers, and more. Just be sure to dive into the Nintendo eShop AniMAY game sale and check out these Nintendo plushy offers from $9 as well as its new Game Builder Garage, and all-blue Switch Lite console

More on the HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro:

Enjoy the full-size controller experience in handheld mode with the HORI Split Pad Pro! Featuring full-size analog sticks, a precision D-pad, and large shoulder buttons designed for comfort and accuracy, even during marathon gaming sessions. Advanced features include assignable rear triggers, Turbo functionally, and more. Perfect for high-pace action titles and many other genres. Enhance your gaming experience with the Split Pad Pro! (Does not include Motion Controls, HD Rumble, NFC, or IR camera.) Officially Licensed by Nintendo.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Hori

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Garmin vivomove Luxe has dual displays only visible whe...
Amazon is shipping this spacious and stylish sectional ...
Amazon offers up to 50% off wide range of Ray-Ban and O...
TP-Link’s latest Kasa Smart Plug Minis see new lo...
Amazon best-selling Rabbit silicone and steel Wine Bott...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Clear...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: SkySafari 6 Pro, Or...
Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Strikers $40, Cade...
Show More Comments

Related

$50 off

Novation’s Launchpad Pro MK3 grid controller for Logic Pro/Live now $50 off at Amazon

$300 Learn More
25% off

RDS Mario Kart Deluxe Switch Carrying Case drops to $15 + more accessories up to 25% off

From $15 Learn More
Reg. $59

AKAI’s LPK25 USB MIDI Keyboard for Mac sees rare price drop to $49 shipped at Amazon

$49 Learn More

PowerA is finally releasing a Waluigi Switch controller, now available for pre-order

Learn More

Fujifilm unveils mini Nintendo Switch printer, launching same day as New Pokemon Snap

Learn More
Today only

Home Depot takes up to 40% off touchscreen smart locks, fingerprint deadbolts, and more

40% off Learn More
2021 low

Garmin vivomove Luxe has dual displays only visible when needed, more at $415 (Reg. $500)

$415 Learn More
Save 24%

ViewSonic’s 1440p 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor plummets to new low at $190 (Save $60)

$190 Learn More