HORI Switch Split Pad Pro with assignable triggers hits Amazon low at $38 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro in red for $38.20 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a new all-time low and the best price we can find. It also about $3 below our previous mention on the blue model. These handy controller add-ons add enhanced grip, a D-pad, and a series of the usual bumpers and buttons to your handheld Switch setup. The officially licensed controller offers a more traditional “full-size” solution to your mobile Switch rig alongside turbo functionality and assignable rear triggers. Rated 4+ stars from over 15,000 Amazon customers and you can learn more about the Monster Hunter Rise edition right here. Additional details below.

Today’s lead deal is already well under the $59 price tag the Nintendo Pro controller fetches, not to mention the all-on-one design. But if you don’t mind having a separate controller, consider the PowerA Enhanced Wired models starting from just over $19 Prime shipped. Otherwise, just snap your Joy-Con into the PowerA Comfort Grips at under $10 Prime shipped to save even more.

The Switch accessory offers certainly don’t stop there though. Our previous roundup is still live featuring deals from $15 on cases, controllers, and more. Just be sure to dive into the Nintendo eShop AniMAY game sale and check out these Nintendo plushy offers from $9 as well as its new Game Builder Garage, and all-blue Switch Lite console.

More on the HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro:

Enjoy the full-size controller experience in handheld mode with the HORI Split Pad Pro! Featuring full-size analog sticks, a precision D-pad, and large shoulder buttons designed for comfort and accuracy, even during marathon gaming sessions. Advanced features include assignable rear triggers, Turbo functionally, and more. Perfect for high-pace action titles and many other genres. Enhance your gaming experience with the Split Pad Pro! (Does not include Motion Controls, HD Rumble, NFC, or IR camera.) Officially Licensed by Nintendo.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!