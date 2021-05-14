FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nintendo eShop AniMAY game sale now live from $6: One Piece, Naruto, Dragon Ball, more

-
84% off From $6

After tracking a notable price drop on Nintendo’s Game & Watch Mario handheld console this morning, it is now time to dive into the eShop anime game sale. Officially known as the AniMAY Sale, Nintendo is offering up to 84% off Switch games inspired by popular anime just about all month long (until May 26). One Piece (check out the new CASETiFY One Piece MagSafe collection right here), Jump Force, Naruto Shippuden, and Dragon Ball are just some of the IP on tap here this month. The deals start from just $6 and you’ll find all of our top picks down below. 

eShop anime game sale:

On top of the Mario Game & Watch price drop, we also spotted a host of Nintendo and Animal Crossing plushy deals this morning alongside our ongoing roundup of Switch accessories from $15. Just be sure to dive into our coverage of the the new PowerA Waluigi Switch controller and Nintendo’s new Game Builder Garage as well as Uniqlo’s island-inspired Animal Crossing streetwear collection

More on ONE PIECE PIRATE WARRIORS 4:

Anime game sale: The PIRATE WARRIORS series has successfully combined the popular anime ONE PIECE with the thrilling action of the WARRIORS series to create a worldwide phenomenon selling more than four million copies! Based on the concept of “fighting hordes of enemies while adventuring with trusted allies,” experience awesome ONE PIECE action lifted straight from the anime!

