Nintendo plushy deals from $9: Yoshi and Animal Crossing Club Mocchi Mocchi up to 40% off

40% off From $9

Amazon is now offering the Little Buddy Super Mario All Star Collection Purple Yoshi Plush for $12.36 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $17, this is about 27% off, matching the previous Amazon deal price, and the lowest we can find. A perfect addition to the game room or for that special Mushroom Kingdom lover in your life, it is now available for a few bucks less than the red and pink variants. This adorable plushy stands 7-inches tall and is part of the Super Mario All Star Collection. Rated 4+ stars from over 430 Amazon customers and you’ll find even more Nintendo collectibles and plushy deals below. 

Club Mocchi Mocchi Nintendo Plushy deals:

And while are talking collectibles and the like, this morning also saw a rare deal on Nintendo’s Game & Watch Mario handheld console as well as nice price drop on the hardcover Game Console 2.0 Photographic History book. just be sure to browse through today’s best game deals as well as our coverage off the new PowerA Waluigi Switch controller and Nintendo’s new Game Builder Garage as well. 

More on the Little Buddy Purple Yoshi Plush:

Yoshi is one of the heroes of the Mushroom World, an ally of Mario and Luigi as well as the protagonist of his own series. He is a member of the Yoshi species and has aided his brethren in saving their homeland on multiple occasions. Yoshi has also saved other kingdoms from the villain Bowser as well. In his youth, Yoshi managed to rescue and protect Baby Mario and Baby Luigi from the wrath of Kamek and the Koopa Troop.

