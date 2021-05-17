FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Increase your storage capacity today, SanDisk 200GB microSDXC card back down at $22.50

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSanDisk
Reg. $28 $22.50

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 200GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $22.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $25 and as much as $29 at Amazon, today’s offer is matching our previous mention from last month, the lowest we can find, and a perfect time to score some additional storage for your Android device, camera rig, dash cam setup, and more. This model features up to 100MB/s transfer speeds as well as a Class 10 rating for “full HD video recording and playback.” It’s also a solid option that allows owners to “move up to 1000 photos in a minute,” and the ability to load apps “faster with A1 rated performance.” Rated 4+ stars from over 679,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If you or your device don’t need an additional 200GBs, you can save slightly more with this 128GB variant from Samsung at $20 Prime shipped. This option carries similarly stellar ratings from hundreds of thousands of Amazon customers with the same up to 100MB/s transfer speeds. 

And while we are talking Mac and smartphone add-ons, be sure to swing by our accessories deal hub for even more options. Alongside the new OtterBox MagSafe car mounts and the latest Nomad outlet sale, you’ll find loads of Anker charging deals from $11, a rare price drop on Apple’s official Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case, and some great wireless earbud offers from Verizon at up to 40% off, just to name a few. 

More on the SanDisk 200GB Ultra microSDXC:

  • Ideal for Android Smartphones and Tablets, and MIL Cameras
  • Capacities up to 512GB (1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes; Actual user storage less) to store even more hours of Full HD video (Approximations; Results and Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors)
  • Up to 100MB/s transfer read speed (Based on internal testing; Performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors) lets you move up to 1000 photos in a minute (Based on 4.1GB transfer of photos (avg. file 3.5MB) with USB 3.0 reader; Results may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

SanDisk

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Garmin vivomove Luxe has dual displays only visible whe...
Amazon is shipping this spacious and stylish sectional ...
Amazon offers up to 50% off wide range of Ray-Ban and O...
TP-Link’s latest Kasa Smart Plug Minis see new lo...
Amazon best-selling Rabbit silicone and steel Wine Bott...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Clear...
HORI Switch Split Pad Pro with assignable triggers hits...
Greenworks 48V 17-inch Electric Lawn Mower falls to new...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 35%

Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case $13 (35% off), more

From $6 Learn More
Save 22%

Pilot your eye in the sky right from your phone, Kasa 1080p Pan/Tilt Security Camera only $35

$35 Learn More
Reg. $250

TCL’s unlocked 64GB 10L Android Smartphone hits one of its best prices yet at $170 (Reg. $250)

$170 Learn More

Green Deals: Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Scooter takes you around town at a new low of $540, more

Learn More
$223 off

LG’s 2020 4K Smart OLED TV with AirPlay 2 + $120 Visa credit now $1,397 ($1,620 value)

$1,397 Learn More
Today only

Home Depot takes up to 40% off touchscreen smart locks, fingerprint deadbolts, and more

40% off Learn More
2021 low

Garmin vivomove Luxe has dual displays only visible when needed, more at $415 (Reg. $500)

$415 Learn More
Save 24%

ViewSonic’s 1440p 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor plummets to new low at $190 (Save $60)

$190 Learn More