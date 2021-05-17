Increase your storage capacity today, SanDisk 200GB microSDXC card back down at $22.50

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 200GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $22.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $25 and as much as $29 at Amazon, today’s offer is matching our previous mention from last month, the lowest we can find, and a perfect time to score some additional storage for your Android device, camera rig, dash cam setup, and more. This model features up to 100MB/s transfer speeds as well as a Class 10 rating for “full HD video recording and playback.” It’s also a solid option that allows owners to “move up to 1000 photos in a minute,” and the ability to load apps “faster with A1 rated performance.” Rated 4+ stars from over 679,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you or your device don’t need an additional 200GBs, you can save slightly more with this 128GB variant from Samsung at $20 Prime shipped. This option carries similarly stellar ratings from hundreds of thousands of Amazon customers with the same up to 100MB/s transfer speeds.

More on the SanDisk 200GB Ultra microSDXC:

Ideal for Android Smartphones and Tablets, and MIL Cameras

Capacities up to 512GB (1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes; Actual user storage less) to store even more hours of Full HD video (Approximations; Results and Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors)

Up to 100MB/s transfer read speed (Based on internal testing; Performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors) lets you move up to 1000 photos in a minute (Based on 4.1GB transfer of photos (avg. file 3.5MB) with USB 3.0 reader; Results may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors)

