The Boscam R2 features a backup camera + dash cam in a single mirror package at $80

Boscam US (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its R2 Dash + Backup Mirror Camera for $80.29 shipped with the code LXOMFG2O at checkout. This is down from its $146 normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. With this purchase, you’ll get both a backup camera and dash cam, capable of capturing the front and rear of your vehicle in 1080p. This ensures that you park safely in a spot and can get out without hitting anything when you go to leave. There’s a built-in g-shock sensor, as well, which can turn on and record what is going on for 30-seconds before turning it off to help conserve battery when parked. Rated 4/5 stars.

Do you already have a dash cam, and just need a backup camera? Well, we’ve got you covered. eRapta’s backup camera installs simply and is budget-focused at $26 on Amazon. I’ve used this camera before and it’s great for the price. You’ll find that it even has night vision so you can see when there’s no ambient light.

For other deals, check out our Anker roundup from earlier today. We’re tracking the ROAV Dual Dash Cam Duo down to $74, which is a drop from its $88. That’s far from the only Anker discount that we’re tracking today, as we even have webcams, smart vacuums, and more on sale.

More on the Boscam R2 Dash/Backup Mirror Camera:

A detailed video with high definition really means a lot to us. The reverse camera can ensure that footage is sharp enough to make out license plates, car models and faces. With streaming media, there is no delay in video transmission.

With Sony IMX 307 sensor and 6 sets of blue glass lenses, the front and rear mirror camera can better reduce glare, suppress blinding light, capture and record every detail in real time even if you drive in dark surroundings. And HDR system can provide you with balanced and clear footage.

Exhausting electricity is extremely unlikely! When G-sensor feels the collision of the shock, the dual cameras will automatically turn on and record what happen for 30 seconds, then shut down again. No more worry about running out of the car’s battery power.

