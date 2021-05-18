FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Timex T80 X PAC-MAN 34mm Watch plunges to $48.50 (Reg. $79), more from $49

Amazon is offering the Timex T80 X PAC-MAN 34mm Watch for $48.53 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is within $0.46 of the lowest price we have tracked. Want to add a standout timepiece to your wardrobe? If so, it’s hard to go wrong with this special edition PAC-MAN-branded offering. Last year Timex married “the popularity of the arcade game with the retro popularity of the T80 digital design.” The result is an unusual and extraordinary watch that is bound to turn some heads. This should ring especially true for anyone that’s spent a countless number of hours playing PAC-MAN. Learn more in our release coverage. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted watches priced from $49.

More watches on sale:

Since you’re here, you may also want to peek at BMW’s official leather watch at $162.50. This is a new Amazon low, making now a superb time to strike. Other notable discounts include JanSport’s Cool MacBook Backpack at $31, a markdown on that takes Fitbit Sense down to $240, and don’t forget that new subscribers can snag 3-months of Game Pass Ultimate for $1.

Timex T80 X PAC-MAN 34mm Watch features:

  • Adjustable black 18mm stainless steel bracelet fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference
  • 24-hour chronograph with lap & split times; month, day & date calendar; 24-hour military time mode
  • Alarm chimes with PAC-MAN melody; top-ring, caseback & clasp feature iconic PAC-MAN artwork
  • Black 34mm resin case with acrylic lens; gray digital display; Indiglo light-up watch dial

