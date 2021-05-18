FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

JanSport Cool MacBook Backpack drops to $31 at Amazon (Reg. $55), more

Fashionjansport
Amazon is currently offering the JanSport Cool Student Backpack in Navy for $30.77 shipped. Regularly priced at $55, today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This style can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook and the cushioned shoulder straps add comfort. This style is great for traveling, school, work, or everyday use. It also features a water bottle pocket as well as multiple storage spaces to hold all of your gear. Both men and women can style this backpack alike and it’s rated 4.8/5 stars with over 5,000 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Another notable deal from Amazon is the JanSport Half Pint Mini Backpack in black for $22.24. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen in over three months and it’s regularly priced at $30. This is a great size for a day trip and it will help to keep you hands-free. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 4,000 positive reviews from Amazon customers.

You will also want to be sure to check out the adidas Final Sale Event that’s offering deals from just $13 and up to 50% off hundreds of styles.

Jansport Cool Student Backpack features:

  • Every JanSport comes with a lifetime warranty. Carry your JanSport with confidence, knowing we’ll replace or repair any breaks
  • The Cool Student Backpack has our signature leather bottom, ergonomically constructed with S-curve shoulder straps, padded back panel & a web haul handle
  • JanSport backpacks are made with durable fabric, zippers & straps in colors & designs to reflect your style
  • Simple & convenient design, 2 spacious compartments, 15″ laptop sleeve, front utility pocket with an organizer and a side water bottle pocket

