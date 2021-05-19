Aduro’s 10,000mAh Qi Power Bank provides truly wireless charging at $18 (Reg. $25)

Today only, Woot is offering the Aduro 10,000mAh Qi-Certified Power Bank with Wireless Charging for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly as much as $25 at Amazon, today’s deal is nearly 30% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. This is essentially your typical 10,000mAh power bank carrying dual 2.1 Amp USB ports, but with a particularly handy wireless Qi pad mounted directly into the top for a truly wireless charging experience (5V/2.1A total output). Features include SmartCharge tech to automatically provide the appropriate charge for the device in question, built-in safeguards for over-charging, the ability to charge three devices at once, and a nice 1-year warranty from Aduro. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a multi-function power and and Qi pad like this from a trusted brand for less. But if it’s just some wireless charging capabilities you’re after, and you haven’t flipped over to an entirely MagSafe-based system, it’s hard to go wrong with the Anker Wireless PowerWave Pad at $10 Prime shipped and 4+ star ratings from over 101,000 Amazon customers.

If you are, however, ready to invest in the MagSafe gear, be sure to check out Spigen’s MagFit Car Mount, the new Grovemade Wood MagSafe iPhone 12 Stand, our Tested review for ESR’s HaloLock charging stands, and Twelve South’s first MagSafe offering as well. Anker’s new PowerWave Pad Lite at half of the price of Apple’s MagSafe charger is worth a look as well.

More on the Aduro 10,000mAh Qi-Certified Power Bank:

Ensures compatibility with all QI-enabled devices and has an LCD power display that can accurately keep track of remaining power

This wireless portable battery pack has 10000mAh capacity which can charge multiple devices at the same time through its 2.1 Amp dual USB ports

It has built-in safeguards, this Wireless power bank keeps your devices safe from over-charging, over-voltage, over-current, and short circuits

