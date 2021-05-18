Save up to 33% on RAVPower USB-C PD chargers, power banks, and more from $17

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of RAVPower USB-C chargers, power banks, and other accessories headlined by its 65W 4-Port Charging Station for $39.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $50, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and matches the all-time low.

Whether you’re looking to streamline the nightstand charging setup or add some additional places to plug in somewhere else in your house, this 4-port charging station is worth a look. It can deliver up to 65W of power across its pair of USB-C PD ports and is supplemented by two USB-A charging slots. On top of being able to charge four devices at once, there’s also a 5-foot power cord. Over 4,900 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more from $17.

Much like the lead deal, many of the discounts below will require that you clip an on-page coupon in order to lock-in the savings.

Other notable RAVPower deals include:

Then head on over to our smartphone accessories guide for all of the other best deals this week.

RAVPower 65W 4-Port Charging Station features:

With 2 USB-C PD ports and 65W total output, USB charger can charge your MacBook Air at 45W and iPad Pro at 18W simultaneously. USB charger pumps out 65 watts of power to take your MacBook Pro 15.4” from 0 to 100% in just 2 hours when only one device is connected to a USB-C port.

