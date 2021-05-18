FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 33% on RAVPower USB-C PD chargers, power banks, and more from $17

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesRAVPower
Save 33% From $17

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of RAVPower USB-C chargers, power banks, and other accessories headlined by its 65W 4-Port Charging Station for $39.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $50, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and matches the all-time low.

Whether you’re looking to streamline the nightstand charging setup or add some additional places to plug in somewhere else in your house, this 4-port charging station is worth a look. It can deliver up to 65W of power across its pair of USB-C PD ports and is supplemented by two USB-A charging slots. On top of being able to charge four devices at once, there’s also a 5-foot power cord. Over 4,900 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more from $17.

Much like the lead deal, many of the discounts below will require that you clip an on-page coupon in order to lock-in the savings.

Other notable RAVPower deals include:

Then head on over to our smartphone accessories guide for all of the other best deals this week. You’ll find a collection of iPhone and Android essentials in today’s roundup starting at $6, but then be sure to check out this promotion that’s bundling four months of free Apple Arcade with the MFi SteelSeries Nimbus+ controller.

RAVPower 65W 4-Port Charging Station features:

With 2 USB-C PD ports and 65W total output, USB charger can charge your MacBook Air at 45W and iPad Pro at 18W simultaneously. USB charger pumps out 65 watts of power to take your MacBook Pro 15.4” from 0 to 100% in just 2 hours when only one device is connected to a USB-C port.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

RAVPower

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon finally makes Echo sunglasses with Alexa, also u...
brim’s temperature-controlled gooseneck kettle fa...
Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus doubles as an Assistant d...
Whynter 13.8-cu. ft. stainless steel refrigerator or fr...
This 6-pack of 1,500-lumen LED bulbs upgrade your garag...
Prep the meats for summer BBQs: Monoprice Sous Vide Coo...
This Amazon-made gaming chair is down to $76.50 in a va...
Score four free months of Apple Arcade with the SteelSe...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 35%

Anker’s PowerExtend 30W USB-C Cube returns to low at $30, more from $15 (Up to 35% off)

From $15 Learn More
Save 28%

Anker’s new weekend sale discounts iPhone and Android essentials, more from $11

From $11 Learn More
Save 30%

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand $23, more

From $6 Learn More

Tested: Satechi’s Dock5 is the all-in-one Apple charging station I’ve been searching for

Buy now Learn More
1-year low

Smith & Wesson’s 14-in-1 Multi-Tool falls to 1+ year low of $13.50 Prime shipped

$13.50 Learn More
Review

Hands-on: LEGO’s Bonsai Tree set impresses as the most popular creation of the year

Buy now Learn More
25% off

Gift cards up to 25% off: Home Depot, Domino’s, Chipotle, Uber Eats, more from $37.50

From $37.50 Learn More

Amazon finally makes Echo sunglasses with Alexa, also unveils blue-light-filtering solution

Order Now! Learn More