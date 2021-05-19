Save up to $50 on highly-rated air fryers today: 3.4-qt. or Cosori Pro XL 12-in-1 from $35

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Insignia 3.4-quart Digital Air Fryer for $34.99 shipped. Also matched directly at Best Buy. Regularly as much as $100 at Best Buy, very similar models go for around $50 at Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest total we can find. These daily deals are the best way to score notable price drops on air fryer and today’s is no exception. This is a good medium-sized model with 3.4-quarts of cooking space — enough for one or two servings of food or large quantities of side dishes for larger families/gatherings. Features include an adjustable temperature gauge, pre-programmed presets for various meats and deserts, dishwasher-safe parts, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,700 Best Buy customers. More deals and details below.

For today only, Best Buy is also offering the Cosori Pro XL II 5.8-quart Air Fryer for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $120, this one currently fetches $105 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. “Customize and save your own presets for a cooking experience that’s completely catered to you. Try out the 100 complimentary recipes and enjoy results with up to 85% less fat than traditionally fried foods.” Designed in California, this model features a modern-looking design with 10 preset cooking modes, a large 5.8-quart capacity, and a 4+ star rating from over 12,700 Amazon customers.

Cooking deals don’t stop there though. We also have solid offers on the Whynter 13.8-cu. ft. stainless steel refrigerator, this offer on KitchenAid’s highly-rated carbon steel dish rack, and brim’s temperature-controlled gooseneck kettle. Just be sure to browse through today’s K-cup coffee offers and the rest of our home goods deal hub for more.

More on the Insignia 3.4-quart Digital Air Fryer:

Want to eat healthier without giving up the decadence of fried foods? The Insignia Air Fryer is your solution. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer that locks in moisture. The technology cooks your food using little to no oil, resulting in a tasty, healthier alternative to deep frying. A pre-programmed menu takes the guesswork out of cooking, providing you with cook times and temperatures for a variety of foods. Its BPA-free construction keeps unhealthy chemicals out of your food. And cleanup is easy with the dishwasher-safe basket and pan – no need to discard leftover oil ever again.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

