K-Cups and ground coffee up to 30% off: Peet’s, Dunkin’, Starbucks, SF Bay, more from $3.50

Amazon is now offering the 75-Count Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend K-Cup Coffee Pod pack for $27.53 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save and be sure to cancel the sub after the fact to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly closer to $35 or more, today’s offer is about 25% off the going rate and a great time to stock up for the summer. Described as a “world blend,” it is “rich, complex, and full-bodied.” Shipping in recyclable coffee pods, this dark roast Major Dickason’s blend works in all of your Keurig and K-cup compatible coffee makers. Rated 4+ stars from over 14,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more details and additional coffee deals from $3.50.

If you’re not into the Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s deal above, be sure to browse through some of the more affordable options below. You might also want to consider this 42-pack of highly-rated Victor Allen’s pods from $19 Prime shipped instead.

More coffee deals:

***Note: Watch out for on-page coupons and opt for for Subscribe & Save where appliecable for the deals below.

Also, be sure to check out our ongoing offer on Cuisinart’s high-end 8-cup pour-over coffee brewer at $50 offas well as this highly-rated French press brewer at 25% off. Head over to yesterday’s kitchenware roundup for some solid deals KitchenAid, RachaelRay, Cuisinart, and more. Then dive into our home goods guide for offers on brim’s temperature-controlled gooseneck kettle and the Monoprice Sous Vide Cooker, just to name a couple.

More on Peet’s Major Dickason’s Blend:

Major Dickason’s Blend: Conceived by Mr. Peet and his most discerning customer, Major Dickason’s Blend has become the coffee that epitomizes the rich, flavorful taste of Peet’s

Flavor & Roast: Incomparable world blend, rich, complex, and full-bodied. Dark roast

For Keurig Brewers: Peet’s recyclable K-Cup Pods are compatible with all Keurig K-Cup Brewers

