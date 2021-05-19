KitchenAid’s 6-quart bowl-lift stand mixer sees $300 discount to $200 + $40 Kohl’s Cash

Kohl’s is offering the KitchenAid Pro 600 6-quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer (KP26M1X) for $199.99 shipped in select colors. You’ll also receive $40 Kohl’s Cash to spend starting May 24. Normally $500, and going for as much in other colors at Target, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This stand mixer has a direct-drive motor with all-steel gears for increased performance. The 6-quart stainless steel bowl is large enough to handle mixing up to 13 dozen cookies or eight loaves of bread at one time, according to KitchenAid. Plus, it has a soft-start feature to help prevent ingredients from splashing out at the beginning. Speaking of speed, you’ll find 10 different choices when it comes to power levels, allowing you to dial it in exactly each and every time. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

With your savings, we recommend everyone pick up the KitchenAid Flex Edge Beater for 6-quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixers. It’s officially made by KitchenAid and costs just $33 on Amazon. Essentially, this beater has a flexible silicone edge that helps to scrape the sides for a more thorough mixing. This can cut down on how many times you have to turn the mixer on and off to scrape the sides, speeding up meal prep in the process.

The kitchen deals are far from over, as we spotted a nice roundup of discounts yesterday. The sale is happening at Woot where you’ll find KitchenAid, Rachel Ray, Cuisinart, and more available. One notable discount is KitchenAid’s dishrack at $25, which regularly fetches $50 elsewhere. There’s plenty to explore here, so be sure to give it a look and find other great deals for your cooking needs.

More on KitchenAid’s 6-quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer:

High-performance motor has direct-drive, all-steel gears.

Six-quart stainless steel bowl with a contoured handle to mix up to 13 dozen cookies or 8 loaves of bread.

Professional bowl lift design for sturdy bowl support when mixing heavy ingredients or large batches.

Soft Start feature helps prevent ingredient splash-out.

