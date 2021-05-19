After seeing some enhancements to Super Mario Party and the release of PAC-MAN 99 battle royale, Nintendo has now unveiled the next entries to the Switch Online game library. While this month’s additions aren’t quite as popular as some of the Donkey Kong and Mario titles, it will bring the total number of games available to subscribers to more than 100. While new games aren’t landing on the server quite as regularly as they once did a couple years back, the library has since become an impressive one and is really the main reason most gamers will pay the $20-per-year fee for it. Head below for more details on the titles hitting the service next week.

Last time around, Nintendo added Doomsday Warrior, Psycho Dream, and Prehistorik Man, as well as single-player puzzler Fire ‘n Ice, to the Switch Online library. And while this month’s additions aren’t exactly big-time first-party Nintendo games or anything, they are, at least for me, a little bit more well known than the February drop. Let’s dive in:

SNES game Caveman Ninja: Joe & Mac would have to be the main highlight for me here. This is a prehistoric action game that originally appeared in arcades before being ported to Nintendo’s home console in 1991. It is a fun caveman action-adventure game with great visuals. There are some great boss battles and various weapons to collect throughout the colorful stages. A welcomed addition for sure.

Caveman Ninja (also known as Joe & Mac) – Can cave-dudes Joe and Mac rescue the lost cave-dudettes? In this action game from 1991, life was pretty cool for Joe and Mac until a bunch of Neanderthal nerds crashed their village. The dudes will have to leap to the rescue and jump, dash and use roll attacks to get past the stone-age obstacles in their way. Just make sure to pick the best weapon for the situation, and the boys are sure to make it through!

From there, we will also get 1991’s puzzler-meets-action game Spanky’s Quest, Magical Drop 2, which never saw a North American release, and the SNES sports title Super Baseball Simulator 1.000. The lone-wolf NES title hitting next week is known as Ninja JaJaMaru-kun.

All five titles are scheduled to go live for Switch Online members starting on May 26, 2021. Switch Online subscriptions go for $20 per year or $35 per year for the family membership.

Okay, so no, it’s not a bunch of nostalgic Nintendo/Mario games, but for me, Joe & Mac is almost as memorable. And the real story here is the now over 100 games Switch Online members can play on demand providing the subscription is up-to-date. Considering the sub is required for online play in most cases anyway, the Switch Online game library is just a giant smattering of icing on the cake. Add in freebie titles like the aforementioned PAC-MAN 99 battle royale, and that $20 (or less)-per-year fee is starting to feel more and more worth it than ever before.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!