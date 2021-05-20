It is now time for all of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning saw notable price drops hit on Apple’s previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro as well as its MagSafe Leather Wallet for iPhone 12 and the new M1 Mac mini, but for now we are turning our attention to the App Stores. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Thumper: Pocket Edition, Dead Cells, Book of Demons, Tiny Calendar Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s most notable Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: Vekt – Weight Tracking: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Tiny Calendar Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Windy White Noise Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sunny Sea Ocean Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dead Cells: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Thumper: Pocket Edition: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Feelu: Explore Kids’ Feelings: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rogue Knight: Infested Lands: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lumos: Sun and Moon Tracker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iJumper: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Deluxe Moon Pro • App & Widget: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: HUJI FILTER – Art Photo Editor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iColorama: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: CloudBeats: music player: $7 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Runestone Keeper: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Thumper:

Thumper is rhythm violence: classic action, blistering speed, and brutal physicality. You are a space beetle. Brave the void and confront a maniacal giant head. With this special pocket edition, you can play all nine epic levels with one hand. Hurtle forward, master new moves, and survive terrifying boss battles. Propelled by a pounding original soundtrack, you’ll feel every crushing impact. To reach synesthetic bliss, you must conquer rhythm hell.

