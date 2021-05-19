FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: SEGA Genesis Classics $10.50, Shadow of the Colossus $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is offering digital copies of the SEGA Genesis Classics collection for just $10.49 via PSN. Regularly as much as $30 and fetching nearly as much via Amazon right now, today’s deal is one of the lowest totals we have tracked on the retro SEGA collection and the best we can find. This one brings over 50 SEGA classics to your PlayStation setup for $10.50 including “all-time classics like Sonic and Streets of Rage 2 to deep RPGs like the Phantasy Star series arcade action, shooters, beat’m ups, puzzlers, old favorites and hidden gems.” That’s on top of modern amenities like saving at any time, rewind features, custom controls, and more. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold Edition, Untitled Goose Game, God of War III Remastered, Shadow of the Colossus, Streets Of Rage 4, and more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Mario Golf Super Rush releases next month with new RPG mode, battle play, more [Video]

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first expansion takes you to the shores of Ireland

E3 2021’s all-digital event: Virtual show floor, video content, social ‘lounges,’ and more

All-new Minecraft DLC unveiled: How to Train Your Dragon, Hidden Depths, more

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer brings ‘an endless night,’ potential cross-play, more

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition launches Friday – here’s what we know and how to pre-order

Nyko unleashes $20 Nintendo Switch controller, PS5 DualSense charging dock, more

Apex Legends Legacy launches May 4 with Starter Kits, emotes, Arenas, new map, more

