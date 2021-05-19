Today’s best game deals: SEGA Genesis Classics $10.50, Shadow of the Colossus $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is offering digital copies of the SEGA Genesis Classics collection for just $10.49 via PSN. Regularly as much as $30 and fetching nearly as much via Amazon right now, today’s deal is one of the lowest totals we have tracked on the retro SEGA collection and the best we can find. This one brings over 50 SEGA classics to your PlayStation setup for $10.50 including “all-time classics like Sonic and Streets of Rage 2 to deep RPGs like the Phantasy Star series arcade action, shooters, beat’m ups, puzzlers, old favorites and hidden gems.” That’s on top of modern amenities like saving at any time, rewind features, custom controls, and more. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold Edition, Untitled Goose Game, God of War III Remastered, Shadow of the Colossus, Streets Of Rage 4, and more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

