Today’s best game deals: SEGA Genesis Classics $10.50, Shadow of the Colossus $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is offering digital copies of the SEGA Genesis Classics collection for just $10.49 via PSN. Regularly as much as $30 and fetching nearly as much via Amazon right now, today’s deal is one of the lowest totals we have tracked on the retro SEGA collection and the best we can find. This one brings over 50 SEGA classics to your PlayStation setup for $10.50 including “all-time classics like Sonic and Streets of Rage 2 to deep RPGs like the Phantasy Star series arcade action, shooters, beat’m ups, puzzlers, old favorites and hidden gems.” That’s on top of modern amenities like saving at any time, rewind features, custom controls, and more. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold Edition, Untitled Goose Game, God of War III Remastered, Shadow of the Colossus, Streets Of Rage 4, and more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW DualSense PS5 controller $60 (Reg. $70)
- 20 years of Xbox: Gear drops, wallpapers, more
- Sony just unveiled two new DualSense controller colors
- Digital PlayStation games/DLC from $2
- PlayStation 2021 Days of Play event freebies
- May PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold Edition PSN $25 (Reg. $100)
- Scroll down for Gold listing
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- The Last Of Us Remastered PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- God of War III Remastered PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Shadow of the Colossus PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Streets Of Rage 4 PSN $15 (Reg. $25)
- Bayonetta PSN $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Cuphead on Xbox $15 (Reg. $20)
- Untitled Goose Game Xbox $12 (Reg. $20)
- Crysis Remastered Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Castle Crashers Remastered Xbox $9 (Reg. $15)
- Stardew Valley Xbox $10 (Reg. $15)
- Assassin’s Creed Bundle Xbox $64 (Reg. $160)
- Incl. Valhalla, Odyssey, and Origins
- ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale: Save up to 75%
- Focus Home Interactive Xbox Publisher Sale:Save up to 80%
- Persona 5 Strikers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Plants Vs Zombies Neighborville Complete $25 (Reg. $40)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack $15 (Reg. $30)
- Crash Bandicoot 4 $39 (Reg. $60)
- Celeste PSN $6 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive $50 (Reg. $75 at Amazon)
- New Pokémon Snap on Nintendo Switch $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat: $35 (Reg. $50)
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack FREE
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
