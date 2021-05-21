With years of MacBooks, Chromebooks, and PC laptops adopting USB-C, it should come as no surprise that there’s a plethora of hubs on the market. This is great for consumers who can easily find an ideal solution that taps into all of the flexibility the port offers, but so many options can also make the shopping experience somewhat daunting. A new entry in the Belkin USB-C hub lineup aims to inject a trustworthy product into a sea of questionable ones. It offers up seven ports, wields support for up to 100-watt passthrough charging, can power a 4K display, and the list goes on. Continue reading to learn more.

Belkin USB-C hub portfolio expanded with 7-in-1 solution

If you’re in need of a USB-C hub, Belkin has yet another solution up for grabs. Plugging in its single Type-C cable delivers 4K HDMI, dual USB-A, 100-watt passthrough USB-C with data support, a SD/microSD card reader, and 3.5mm audio in/out.

Instead of a block of aluminum that is made to cling directly onto the side of a MacBook, this Belkin USB-C hub utilizes a cable that should allow it to easily plug into just about every Type-C port out there. The outer shell is made of aluminum, allowing it to blend well with MacBooks and the like.

Pricing and availability

The new 7-in-1 Belkin USB-C hub is now available for pre-order at Amazon. The listing found on Belkin.com is currently shown unavailable for purchase. Pricing clocks in at $44.99 and the initial batch of units are slated to start shipping on May 27. This offering joins a reasonably sized list of USB-C and Thunderbolt solutions that the company already offers. That being said, this offering could prove to be one of the most well-balanced solutions currently made by Belkin.

9to5Toys’ Take

My primary computing device is an M1-powered MacBook Air. Prior to that I used an Intel version of the same notebook, meaning that I have been on the USB-C bandwagon for quite some time now. While I don’t lean to heavily on ports at all, there are times when I need to move files on an SD card or help out a friend that’s using a legacy connector in one way or another.

This is precisely the kind of situation where the latest Belkin USB-C hub will prove to come in handy. More importantly, it’s good to have an option that you know will work in a reliable fashion, unlike less reputable alternatives that can fall flat when pushed to their limits.

