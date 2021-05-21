FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Heads up music producers! All Moog iOS apps are now FREE (Reg. up to $30 each)

A series of FREE Moog iOS apps are up for grabs today. On top of the rest of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals, we are now tracking some extremely rare offers on the top-notch Moog iOS music production apps. While we have seen a couple of these apps go free in the past, you’re looking at premium software suites here that regularly fetch as much as $30 a pop. They are all free to celebrate the great Bob Moog’s birthday, so download them while you can. Combined, they carry 4+ star ratings from thousands. Head below for the complete list of FREE Moog iOS apps. 

FREE Moog iOS apps:

We did see some of the high-quality Moog iOS software— these are easily among the best music production apps on the app Store — for FREE in support of folks stuck inside due to COVID-19 last year. And everyone is getting another shot at its entire lineup of iPhone/iPad gear right now. Just remember, the Model 15 modular synth is also available on macOS Big Sur and FREE to all owners of the now free iOS version. Full details here

iOS Universal: Animoog for iPhone: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Model 15 Modular Synthesizer: FREE (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Minimoog Model D Synthesizer: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Filtatron: FREE (Reg. $5)

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Crypt of the NecroDancer, Wishboard, Samorost 3, more

Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Strikers $33, Spyro Reignited Trilogy $14, more

More on the Moog Model D:

FREE Moog iOS apps: Taking full advantage of the iOS platform, the Minimoog Model D App incorporates a number of inspiring sound creation tools and capabilities not present on its analog antecedent. New functions include the ability to play chords with up to four-note polyphony, an easy-to-use arpeggiator for rhythmic pattern creation, a real time looping recorder with unlimited overdubbing capacity, a tempo-synchronizable stereo ping pong delay module, and the Bender — a wide-range stereo time modulation effect module.

