Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Strikers $33, Spyro Reignited Trilogy $14, more

-
AmazonApps Games
Reg. $60 $33

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Persona 5 Strikers on Nintendo Switch for $33 with free shipping in orders over $35. Also matched at GameStop. Regularly $60, this is below the $40 deal we are currently tracking at Amazon with free shipping and one of the best prices ever on latest Persona Switch release. The PlayStation 4 version of the game is also marked down to $40 at Amazon right now as well, not mention on ongoing deal on Persona 5 Royal at $34.99. As the Phantom Thieves embark on a journey/summer vacation across Japan, a “distorted reality emerges” with a brand new story in the series. For those unfamiliar here, you’re looking at a hybrid battle system with “explosive action-combat with pause-and-plan sequences to decide your next strategic move.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Spyro Reignited Trilogy, FINAL FANTASY VII, the first Nintendo summer eShop deals, Untitled Goose Game, Celeste, Shadow of the Colossus, New Pokémon Snap, and more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Latest Sims 4 Game Pack: Become the interior decorator you’ve always wanted to be

Joe & Mac comes to Switch Online next week; library now carries over 100 titles for subscribers

Mario Golf Super Rush releases next month with new RPG mode, battle play, more [Video]

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first expansion takes you to the shores of Ireland

E3 2021’s all-digital event: Virtual show floor, video content, social ‘lounges,’ and more

All-new Minecraft DLC unveiled: How to Train Your Dragon, Hidden Depths, more

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer brings ‘an endless night,’ potential cross-play, more

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition launches Friday – here’s what we know and how to pre-order

