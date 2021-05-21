Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Strikers $33, Spyro Reignited Trilogy $14, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Persona 5 Strikers on Nintendo Switch for $33 with free shipping in orders over $35. Also matched at GameStop. Regularly $60, this is below the $40 deal we are currently tracking at Amazon with free shipping and one of the best prices ever on latest Persona Switch release. The PlayStation 4 version of the game is also marked down to $40 at Amazon right now as well, not mention on ongoing deal on Persona 5 Royal at $34.99. As the Phantom Thieves embark on a journey/summer vacation across Japan, a “distorted reality emerges” with a brand new story in the series. For those unfamiliar here, you’re looking at a hybrid battle system with “explosive action-combat with pause-and-plan sequences to decide your next strategic move.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Spyro Reignited Trilogy, FINAL FANTASY VII, the first Nintendo summer eShop deals, Untitled Goose Game, Celeste, Shadow of the Colossus, New Pokémon Snap, and more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Nintendo summer eShop deals up to 50% off
- Nintendo’s wireless SNES controller in-stock at $35
- DualSense PS5 controller $60 (Reg. $70)
- 20 years of Xbox: Gear drops, wallpapers, more
- Sony just unveiled two new DualSense controller colors
- PlayStation 2021 Days of Play event freebies
- May PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy PSN $14 (Reg. $40)
- Celeste $6 (Reg. $20)
- FINAL FANTASY VII original PSN $8 (Reg. $16)
- Remake version now $40 at Amazon
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle $40 (Reg. $50)
- PAC-MAN PSN $2 (Reg. $4
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD PSN $18 (Reg. $30)
- New Pokémon Snap on Nintendo Switch $50 (Reg. $60)
- Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl eShop $13.50 (Reg. $15)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $10.50 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold Edition PSN $25 (Reg. $100)
- Scroll down for Gold listing
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- The Last Of Us Remastered PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- God of War III Remastered PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Shadow of the Colossus PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Streets Of Rage 4 PSN $15 (Reg. $25)
- Bayonetta PSN $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Cuphead on Xbox $15 (Reg. $20)
- Untitled Goose Game Xbox $12 (Reg. $20)
- Crysis Remastered Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Castle Crashers Remastered Xbox $9 (Reg. $15)
- Stardew Valley Xbox $10 (Reg. $15)
- Assassin’s Creed Bundle Xbox $64 (Reg. $160)
- Incl. Valhalla, Odyssey, and Origins
- ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale: Save up to 75%
- Focus Home Interactive Xbox Publisher Sale: Save up to 80%
- Persona 5 Strikers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Plants Vs Zombies Neighborville Complete $25 (Reg. $40)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack $15 (Reg. $30)
- Crash Bandicoot 4 $39 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive $50 (Reg. $75 at Amazon)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack FREE
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Latest Sims 4 Game Pack: Become the interior decorator you’ve always wanted to be
Joe & Mac comes to Switch Online next week; library now carries over 100 titles for subscribers
Mario Golf Super Rush releases next month with new RPG mode, battle play, more [Video]
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first expansion takes you to the shores of Ireland
E3 2021’s all-digital event: Virtual show floor, video content, social ‘lounges,’ and more
All-new Minecraft DLC unveiled: How to Train Your Dragon, Hidden Depths, more
Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer brings ‘an endless night,’ potential cross-play, more
Mass Effect: Legendary Edition launches Friday – here’s what we know and how to pre-order
