FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Crypt of the NecroDancer, Wishboard, Samorost 3, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It’s Friday and that means it is now time to gather up all of the best Mac and iOS app deals to head into the weekend with. This morning has already seen the the new M1-powered MacBook Pro return to its all-time low, not to mention Apple Pencil 2 down at $104, but for now it’s on to the day’s best app deals. On top of a host of freebies for you and the kids, today’s collection is headlined by Crypt of the NecroDancer, Rogue Hearts, Wishboard, Samorost 3, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Animoog for iPhone: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Model 15 Modular Synthesizer: FREE (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Minimoog Model D Synthesizer: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Filtatron: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Jungle Book: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Hansel and Gretel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Recent Contacts: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Crypt of the NecroDancer: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Wishboard: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Disk Diet: $1 (Reg. $4)

Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Strikers $33, Spyro Reignited Trilogy $14, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Tiny Calendar Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Windy White Noise Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sunny Sea Ocean Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dead Cells: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Thumper: Pocket Edition: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $5 (Reg. $8)

More on Crypt of the NecroDancer:

Crypt of the NecroDancer is an award winning hardcore roguelike rhythm game. Move to the music and deliver beatdowns to the beat! Groove to the epic Danny Baranowsky soundtrack, or easily select songs from your own iTunes collection!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Strikers $33, Spyr...
Become the interior decorator you’ve always wanted to...
Nintendo summer eShop deals up to 50% off: Ori, MK 11, ...
Star Wars: Squadrons hits $14, NBA 2K21 FREE, no-cost $...
Best Android app deals of the day: Bridge Constructor P...
Razer’s Kaira Pro Xbox Series X/S headset is on s...
Switch Online members can now purchase Nintendo’s...
Joe & Mac comes to Switch Online next week; librar...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Kingdom Rush Origins, Finding, StoryToys, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Apple Knight Pro, Earth Atlantis, SkySafari Pro, and more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $60

Satechi’s dual outlet HomeKit smart plug also measures energy usage at $45 (Save 25%)

$45 Learn More
50% off

Backcountry Memorial Day Sale cuts up to 50% off The North Face, Sorel, Oakley, more from $20

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Strikers $33, Spyro Reignited Trilogy $14, more

$33 Learn More
Save 36%

Today’s Gold Box takes 36% off Insect Lore life science education kits from $16

From $16 Learn More
Reg. $150+

Let Gorilla’s Poly Yard Cart do the heavy lifting and hauling, now down to $118 (Reg. $150+)

$118 Learn More
Movie night!

Apple discounts iconic film bundles to $20 or less just in time for weekend movie nights

$20 or less Learn More