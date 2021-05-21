It’s Friday and that means it is now time to gather up all of the best Mac and iOS app deals to head into the weekend with. This morning has already seen the the new M1-powered MacBook Pro return to its all-time low, not to mention Apple Pencil 2 down at $104, but for now it’s on to the day’s best app deals. On top of a host of freebies for you and the kids, today’s collection is headlined by Crypt of the NecroDancer, Rogue Hearts, Wishboard, Samorost 3, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Animoog for iPhone: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Model 15 Modular Synthesizer: FREE (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Minimoog Model D Synthesizer: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Filtatron: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Jungle Book: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Hansel and Gretel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Recent Contacts: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Crypt of the NecroDancer: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Wishboard: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Disk Diet: $1 (Reg. $4)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Tiny Calendar Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Windy White Noise Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sunny Sea Ocean Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dead Cells: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Thumper: Pocket Edition: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $5 (Reg. $8)

More on Crypt of the NecroDancer:

Crypt of the NecroDancer is an award winning hardcore roguelike rhythm game. Move to the music and deliver beatdowns to the beat! Groove to the epic Danny Baranowsky soundtrack, or easily select songs from your own iTunes collection!

