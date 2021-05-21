Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerPort Solar Charger $55 (Save 21%), more

Woot via Amazon currently offers the Anker 21W PowerPort Solar Panel Charger for $54.99 shipped. Normally fetching $70, today’s offer amounts to 21% in savings, is the lowest price of the year, and beats our previous mention by $1. Anker’s PowerPort Solar upgrades your camping or tailgating setup with the ability to refuel devices with the sun. Featuring a foldable design, this solar panel won’t take up too much space in your bag, but can expand to convert sunlight into power via its 21W output spread between a pair of 2.4A USB-A ports. Over 3,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.
Fast Charging Technology: PowerIQ delivers the charging speed up to 2.4 amps per port or 3 amps overall under direct sunlight. 21 watt SunPower solar array is 21.5-23.5% efficient, providing enough power to charge two devices simultaneously. Incredibly Durable: Industrial-strength PET polymer faced solar panels sewn into a rugged polyester canvas offer weather-resistant outdoor durability.
Highly Portable: Compact size (11.1 × 6.3in folded or 26.4 × 11.1in opened) and stainless-steel eye-holes on each corner allow easy attachment to backpacks, trees, or tents. Lightweight and ultra-thin design make it ideal for long treks.
