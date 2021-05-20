FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon takes up to 42% off Speck iPhone 12/Pro/Max cases from $15

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSpeck
42% off from $15

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Speck iPhone 12/Pro/Max cases. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Speck GemShell iPhone 12 Pro Max Case for $15.30. Normally fetching $25, today’s offer amounts to 39% in savings, is $3 under our previous mention, and marks a new all-time low. Featuring a 2-layer construction, Speck’s GemShell case sports a clear design that’ll show off your handset’s design without adding too much bulk. There’s a raised lip around the front to keep your screen scratch-free when placed on a table as well as anti-microbial protection for some added peace of mind. Not to mention, protection against up to 8-foot drops to round out the package alongside a 4.3/5 star rating from over 1,100 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable Speck deals include:

Then head on over to our smartphone accessories guide for even more price cuts this week. Alongside this ongoing batch of Anker iPhone essentials from $13, you’ll be able to save on a collection of other charging gear from $6 in our latest roundup. But for a more luxurious way to refuel devices, have a look at this premium Volonic Valet 3 charger complete with CNC aluminum and Ferrari leather.

Speck GemShell iPhone 12 Pro Max Case features:

  • Two-layers of crystal-clear protection
  • Every GemShell case has been tested to meet or exceed MIL-SPEC drop-test standards and as designed for impact.
  • Invisible cleanliness with Microban
  • Raised bezel resists screen damage from face-down drops
  • GemShell was designed to be thin enough to allow for easy wireless charging.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Speck

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

This 128-piece tool kit is only a dollar away from its ...
TP-Link’s filament smart LED bulb works with Alexa an...
Fender’s Mini Deluxe Amp is perfect for the colle...
Save 50% when you pick up a 2-pack of solar-powered out...
It’s hard to beat GiiVEN’s Stainless Steel Doub...
Twelve South AirFly nosedives to $17.50 Prime shipped (...
Save 40% on ROCKPALS’ 350W portable power station...
Volonic Valet 3: A custom luxury CNC aluminum wireless ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 35%

Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case $13 (35% off), more

From $6 Learn More
33% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W 2-in-1 Qi Charging Pad $13 (24% off), more

From $11 Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: Braided Nylon MFi Lightning Cable 3-pack $9 (Save 30), more

From $6 Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH MagSafe Car Mount $19 (Save 35%), more

From $6 Learn More
50% off

Nintendo summer eShop deals up to 50% off: Ori, MK 11, LEGO, NEOGEO, more from $4

From $4 Learn More
DIY on a budget

This 128-piece tool kit is only a dollar away from its all-time low, now $29.50 shipped

$29.50 Learn More
Reg. $17

TP-Link’s filament smart LED bulb works with Alexa and Assistant at a low of $10 (Save 41%)

$10 Learn More
Reg. $38+

Fender’s Mini Deluxe Amp is perfect for the collection and your practice session, now $30

$30 Learn More