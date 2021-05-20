Amazon takes up to 42% off Speck iPhone 12/Pro/Max cases from $15

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Speck iPhone 12/Pro/Max cases. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Speck GemShell iPhone 12 Pro Max Case for $15.30. Normally fetching $25, today’s offer amounts to 39% in savings, is $3 under our previous mention, and marks a new all-time low. Featuring a 2-layer construction, Speck’s GemShell case sports a clear design that’ll show off your handset’s design without adding too much bulk. There’s a raised lip around the front to keep your screen scratch-free when placed on a table as well as anti-microbial protection for some added peace of mind. Not to mention, protection against up to 8-foot drops to round out the package alongside a 4.3/5 star rating from over 1,100 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable Speck deals include:

Then head on over to our smartphone accessories guide for even more price cuts this week. Alongside this ongoing batch of Anker iPhone essentials from $13, you’ll be able to save on a collection of other charging gear from $6 in our latest roundup. But for a more luxurious way to refuel devices, have a look at this premium Volonic Valet 3 charger complete with CNC aluminum and Ferrari leather.

Speck GemShell iPhone 12 Pro Max Case features:

Two-layers of crystal-clear protection

Every GemShell case has been tested to meet or exceed MIL-SPEC drop-test standards and as designed for impact.

Invisible cleanliness with Microban

Raised bezel resists screen damage from face-down drops

GemShell was designed to be thin enough to allow for easy wireless charging.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

