FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Razer’s best-selling Kishi iPhone game controller drops to its lowest price yet at $85

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesRazer
Reg. $100 $85

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Kishi iPhone MFi Game Controller Grip at $84.99 shipped. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer marks a return to the Amazon all-time low set only once before alongside a 15% price tag. Ideal for everything from trying out the latest Apple Arcade titles to taking on the latest bosses in Genshin Impact, Razer’s Kishi controller grip is a must for avid iPhone gamers. It brings a Switch-like gaming experience to your handset with a Lightning passthrough charging port and an adjustable design that’ll work with everything from the iPhone 12 mini to 12 Pro Max. Over 5,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating to earn it best-seller status, and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you’re in the market for another way to elevate your mobile gameplay experience on iPhone, don’t forget about the SteelSeries promotion that went live earlier in the week. Right now you can score still four months of free access to Apple Arcade when you buy the popular MFi Nimbus+ controller at $70.

But then go check out all of the deals in our latest roundup for discounted games to play on your iPhone. That’s alongside all of the other essentials for your handset in our smartphone accessories guide. Ranging from cases for the latest iPhone 12 devices to chargers and more, you’ll find plenty of ways to save on gear for your setup.

Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller features:

Thumbsticks for Great Accuracy and Tactile Feedback: Refine your aim and execution with a familiar console controller experience, supported by an array of face and bumper buttons, as well as a D-pad for extra inputs. The controller’s flexible design allows it to be stretched and clamped on a variety of phones and tablets, providing a secure hold that’ll never come loose.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Razer

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerPort Solar Charger $...
Satechi’s dual outlet HomeKit smart plug also mea...
Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Strikers $33, Spyr...
Today’s Gold Box takes 36% off Insect Lore life ...
Let Gorilla’s Poly Yard Cart do the heavy lifting...
Anker’s pool party-ready Flare 2 Bluetooth Speake...
Apple’s M1-powered MacBook Pro returns to the all...
Your office space deserves a wireless mechanical keyboa...
Show More Comments

Related

Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 16, 2021 – Save on official iPhone 11 cases, Anker gear, more

Listen now

GameSir unleashes Bluetooth iPhone game controller with competitive price, more

Order Now! Learn More
Reg. $59

Pair Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet with your iPhone 12 while it’s down to $49.50

$49.50 Learn More
Review

Tested: Casely’s iPhone 12 case prints and wild patterns aren’t just pretty to look at

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Purple iPhone 12 mini FREE, Apple TV 4K sees rare discount, AirPods Max hit 2021 low, more

Learn More
Review

Tested: ESR’s HaloLock charging stands deliver MagSafe while on the road or at home

Buy now Learn More
Save 45%

Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerPort Solar Charger $55 (Save 21%), more

From $6 Learn More
REg. $30

Heads up music producers! All Moog iOS apps are now FREE (Reg. up to $30 each)

FREE Learn More