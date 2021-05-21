Razer’s best-selling Kishi iPhone game controller drops to its lowest price yet at $85

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Kishi iPhone MFi Game Controller Grip at $84.99 shipped. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer marks a return to the Amazon all-time low set only once before alongside a 15% price tag. Ideal for everything from trying out the latest Apple Arcade titles to taking on the latest bosses in Genshin Impact, Razer’s Kishi controller grip is a must for avid iPhone gamers. It brings a Switch-like gaming experience to your handset with a Lightning passthrough charging port and an adjustable design that’ll work with everything from the iPhone 12 mini to 12 Pro Max. Over 5,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating to earn it best-seller status, and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you’re in the market for another way to elevate your mobile gameplay experience on iPhone, don’t forget about the SteelSeries promotion that went live earlier in the week. Right now you can score still four months of free access to Apple Arcade when you buy the popular MFi Nimbus+ controller at $70.

But then go check out all of the deals in our latest roundup for discounted games to play on your iPhone. That’s alongside all of the other essentials for your handset in our smartphone accessories guide. Ranging from cases for the latest iPhone 12 devices to chargers and more, you’ll find plenty of ways to save on gear for your setup.

Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller features:

Thumbsticks for Great Accuracy and Tactile Feedback: Refine your aim and execution with a familiar console controller experience, supported by an array of face and bumper buttons, as well as a D-pad for extra inputs. The controller’s flexible design allows it to be stretched and clamped on a variety of phones and tablets, providing a secure hold that’ll never come loose.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!