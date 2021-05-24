Amazfit’s Bip U Pro GPS smartwatch lasts for 9-days on a single charge at $49.50 (Reg. $70)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the Amazfit Bip U Pro GPS Smartwatch for $49.69 shipped when you clip the on-page 29% off coupon. This is nearly 30% off its normal going rate, beats the current sale at Amazon by over $14, and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This smartwatch can stay powered for up to 9-days in a row, meaning you’ll have to plug-in fewer than four times on the average month. It’s only 31-grams as well, which is very lightweight. It can keep tabs on heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, breathing, sleep, and more. There’s even built-in GPS and GLONASS here so that way you can track distance traveled. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re wanting to have a band to fit any scenario you come across, this 9-piece kit is a must-have with today’s savings. You can pick it up on Amazon for $16, which is a great deal. That makes each band under $2 and is a fantastic value. With nine individual colors included, there’s bound to be one to match your daily outfits.

Don’t forget about Garmin’s Memorial Day sale. Right now, there’s up to $150 off solar-powered smartwatches and more from $325. Garmin offers a better build quality than what you’ll find from Amazfit, and can function as a standalone GPS navigation device if you plan to hike trails this summer.

More on the Amazfit Bip U Pro:

SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT DESIGN: Amazfit Bip U Pro only weigh about 31 grams. An ultra-light design you can barely feel when striving for peak performance.

LONG 9-DAY BATTERY LIFE: When fully-charged, you can relax and enjoy more than a full week of travel or work without worrying about chargers.

MORE HEALTH TRACKING METRICS: The Amazfit Bip U Pro fitness smartwatch precise optical monitoring allows you to accurately track heart rate, blood oxygen levels, stress levels, breathing, quality of sleep, and sleeping patterns.

