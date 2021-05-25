More Memorial Day monitor deals from $150: Lenovo 34-inch, LG UltraFine 5K (Up to $317 off)

Amazon is offering the Lenovo 34-inch WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor (G34w-10) for $337.99 shipped. That’s $122 off the typical rate, undercuts Lenovo’s discount by $62, and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $22. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to embrace a curved, UltraWide display, this may be your moment. Lenovo’s 34-inch offering boasts a 3440 by 1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, and 1800R curvature. You’ll also benefit from AMD FreeSync support alongside a 144Hz refresh rate. When it comes to I/O, across the back you’ll find HDMI, DisplayPort, and AUX ports. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more LG and Dell displays discounted as low as $150.

More monitors on sale:

Lenovo 34-inch WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor features:

WQHD delivers a display resolution of 3440 x 1440 on a 21:9 ultrawide 34-inch panel

AMD Radeon FreeSync technology combines with 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay

This 1500R curved gaming monitor creates a stunningly immersive experience that offers more realism and comfortable viewing

