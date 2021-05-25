FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

More Memorial Day monitor deals from $150: Lenovo 34-inch, LG UltraFine 5K (Up to $317 off)

-
Amazonlenovo
Save $317 From $150

Amazon is offering the Lenovo 34-inch WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor (G34w-10) for $337.99 shipped. That’s $122 off the typical rate, undercuts Lenovo’s discount by $62, and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $22. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to embrace a curved, UltraWide display, this may be your moment. Lenovo’s 34-inch offering boasts a 3440 by 1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, and 1800R curvature. You’ll also benefit from AMD FreeSync support alongside a 144Hz refresh rate. When it comes to I/O, across the back you’ll find HDMI, DisplayPort, and AUX ports. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more LG and Dell displays discounted as low as $150.

More monitors on sale:

Since you’re here, there’s a fair chance that some of our recent news coverage could be of interest to you. For instance, Samsung has unveiled a 43-inch 4K Smart Monitor and you can also check out Belkin’s latest USB-C hub with 4K HDMI, 100W passthrough, an SD card reader, and more. While you’re at it, swing by our Mac accessory and PC gaming guides to see what else is ripe for the picking right now.

Lenovo 34-inch WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor features:

  • WQHD delivers a display resolution of 3440 x 1440 on a 21:9 ultrawide 34-inch panel
  • AMD Radeon FreeSync technology combines with 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay
  • This 1500R curved gaming monitor creates a stunningly immersive experience that offers more realism and comfortable viewing

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

lenovo

About the Author

Save 40% on ESR’s highly-rated MagSafe car or des...
LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum with 80-min. dual-bat...
Smartphone Accessories: LED Desk Lamp with 5W Qi Charge...
TicWatch’s Pro Wear OS Smartwatch falls to new Am...
Crucial’s MX500 2TB 3D NAND 2.5-inch Internal SSD...
Anker’s Qi pad-equipped wireless PowerCore 10000m...
Apple’s Smart Folio for previous-generation iPad ...
Metal-finish Seagate Touch 1TB Portable HDD now matchin...
Show More Comments

Related

$650

Best Buy clears our Apple’s previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro at $149 off

$149 off Learn More

All-new Wyze Night Light is rechargeable, can link with multiple units, more

Learn More

Steel Series intros new pro-grade optical magnetic gaming mice and Arctis Prime headset

Learn More
Save 40%

Save 40% on ESR’s highly-rated MagSafe car or desk charging stands from $15

From $15 Learn More
Orig. $350

Upgrade your patio with JBL’s all-weather Control X speakers at $90 (Refurb, Orig. $350)

$90 Learn More
25% off

The North Face takes 25% off best-selling styles from $15: Tanks, shorts, shoes, more

From $15 Learn More
Reg. $450+

LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum with 80-min. dual-battery system from $229.50 (Reg. $450+)

$350 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: May 25, 2021 – eufyCam HomeKit systems, Nanoleaf lighting, more

Listen now