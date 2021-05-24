Save 20% on LEGO Star Wars buildable helmets, battle packs, much more from $12

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet for $47.99 shipped. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, beats our previous mention by $4, and matches the all-time low set once before back on Black Friday. You can also assemble the Boba Fett Helmet for $51.99, as well. Both of these Star Wars kits assemble over 8-inch tall models of two iconic characters from The Empire Strikes Back.

You’ll have your choice between building the galaxy’s most fearsome bounty hunters or one of the Galactic Empire’s iconic troopers. Both come packed with plenty of authentic details, not to mention a display stand with plaque to complete the build. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look as to why this is a must-have kit, and then head below for even more LEGO Star Wars deals from $12.

Other notable LEGO Star Wars discounts:

Alongside all of today’s LEGO Star Wars discounts, we’re also tracking a series of notable offers on the latest creations. Stacking up to Amazon’s largest LEGO sale of the year so far, you’ll be able to save 20% on a variety of 2021 kits ranging from the newest Star Wars starfighters to Technic vehicles and more from $12. But then be sure to check out our report on what to expect from the upcoming Marvel Advent Calendar, which will mark the first time we’ve seen a festive MCU creation.

LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet features:

Star Wars fans can show off their loyalty to the Empire and elite LEGO building skills when they construct and display this stunningly detailed replica of a Stormtrooper Helmet. The iconic shape and authentic details of a Stormtrooper’s helmet are recreated with LEGO bricks plus graphics stickers; Display it on the base with nameplate to evoke memories of epic Star Wars movie action

