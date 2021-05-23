This year is proving to be an exciting one for Marvel fans in the LEGO world, as we’ve already seen quite an eye-catching collection of kits launching later year. But now it also looks like the LEGO Group will be expanding that MCU theming into yet another area of its lineup. Advent Calendars have been a stable in the LEGO world for decades now, and at long last Marvel will be joining the likes of Star Wars and Harry Potter ahead of the holiday season. With reports of the first LEGO Marvel Advent Calendar landing this fall, you’ll find all of the details on what to expect down below.

LEGO Marvel Advent Calendar reportedly in the works

After we reported on the supposed Marvel collectible minifigure series launching later this year, it looks like the LEGO Group also has some more festive plans for the MCU. Debuting after the new Infinity Saga kits in August, the very first Advent Calendar inspired by the Marvel world is slated to launch this year.

The annual LEGO Advent Calendars have long been a big hit with fans looking to assemble some holiday cheer. In recent years, the classics like Star Wars and City kits were joined by newer additions of Friends and Harry Potter. And now yet another licensed theme is going to be joining the collection, bringing the total up to five ways to countdown to the holidays.

The initial reports arrived courtesy of lego_club_news on Instagram, but 9to5Toys has now confirmed the information on what we can expect from the LEGO Marvel Advent Calendar.

Last year’s LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar

Everything we know so far

Following the usual formula we see for LEGO Advent Calendars, the upcoming Marvel variant will arrive with 24 different builds and minifigures inspired by the MCU. As of now, it’s looking like the theming will be centered around Infinity War with some additional inclusions from the Infinity Saga at large.

In terms of the brick-built characters, there are slated to be a series of exclusive minifigures include alongside some releases. In the past we’ve seen plenty of sweater-clad figures like Darth Vader in last year’s release, and it looks like that’s going to carry over onto the Marvel side of things.

The most enticing of the minifigures will be Tony Stark rocking an Iron Man Christmas sweater, giving fans a new exclusive and festive version of the hero. That’s alongside Spider-Man with his distinct yellow jacket from Homecoming, which enters as another of the all-new prints.

And then to round out the Advent Calendar, we’re getting some additional LEGO versions of characters from the Marvel world including Thanos, Captain Marvel, Black Widow, Nick Fury, and Thor rocking his Infinity War look.

Plenty of miniature builds to assemble

Alongside all seven of the minifigures, the latest LEGO Advent Calendar will also include a selection of miniature builds spanning the Marvel universe. One of the most notable falls to the Infinity Gauntlet, which will come decked out with all of the Infinity Stones for the first time. In the past you’ve had to buy a selection of kits to get all of the stones, which makes this quite a notable inclusions for fans who missed out on the Infinity War wave from 2018. Although it’ll be a bit disappointing to get the minifigure version of Thanos rather than the BigFig model that can actually wield the gauntlet.

That’s alongside the inclusion of a new 1×1 round tile printed Arc Reactor piece to assemble a Proof that Tony Stark Has a Heart build from the first Iron Man film. Spider-Man fans will also find one of the drones from Far From Home included, too.

While we’re not as certain on the rest of the Advent Calendars inclusions, it is also looking like some of the additional builds will fall to a miniature Quinjet and Helicarrier, as well as Avengers Tower, and Tony Stark’s Dum-E robot that appeared in the Hall of Armor.

LEGO Marvel Advent Calendar launching before the holiday season

Last year’s Darth Vader with holiday sweater

As of now, it’s looking like the LEGO Marvel Advent Calendar will be joining all of the other festive themes for a launch on September 1. While the exact part count is still unknown, the price tag is slated to match the other licensed builds from the series at $39.99.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Marvel joining the like of Star Wars and other licensed themes as staples of the LEGO lineup, makes complete sense that we’d see an Advent Calendar. We’ve long been big fans of the festive builds, and with it looking pretty certain that we’ll be seeing some MCU action this year, I’m pretty excited to check out the latest addition this year.

And based on the current reports, it looks like the LEGO Group is certainly going to deliver a solid Advent Calendar with its upcoming Marvel edition, too. This has been a long time coming, and it would have been easy to phone it in. But given our current reports, there seems to be plenty to look forward to in the way of exclusive minifigures and neat miniature builds.

More details on LEGO’s upcoming 2021 lineup

