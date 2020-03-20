Often times, when we take a look at what LEGO’s roster of kits from a galaxy far, far way has in store for builders, we focus on some of the more massive, collectible creations. But with social distancing in full effect, we’re now turning our attention to one of the latest, more affordable kits, Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder. This Star Wars set is perfect for veteran builders, younger fans, or those who find themselves with more time and want to rekindle their love of LEGO while stuck inside. Head below for a closer look and our thoughts on the affordable set.

The LEGO Star Wars lineup has been front and center for much of 2020 so far, with a variety of smaller creations hitting the scene towards the beginning of the year. Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder was one the first kits released to store shelves this year that I picked up. But with a few Architecture models taking precedent, this build has sat in my backlog until just recently. But with social distancing making a significant impact, this seemed like a pretty unique creation to assemble.

LEGO Star Wars Landspeeder: What’s included

With Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder, you get pretty much what you expect from the name of this kit. The main build assembles the landspeeder, which measures over 7-inches long. This is a vehicle that we’ve seen in LEGO form plenty of times in the past, but its latest rendition packs some interesting building techniques and a surprising amount of detail. There are a few stickers that go into making that happen.

The Landspeeder has two seats in the cockpit for minifigures to sit in, as well as a little storage container located in the rear. So in case you’ve ever wondered, trunks are canon in the LEGO Star Wars universe.

Minifigures

In nearly every LEGO Star Wars set, the included minifigures are one of the major selling points, and Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder is certainly no acceptation. Included alongside the brick-built vehicle, you’ll get the titular Luke Skywalker himself alongside C-3PO and a Jawa. Luke is easily the best figure in the set, including his iconic white garb straight out of A New Hope, which is complemented by a cloth tunic.

C-3PO and the Jawa are certainly welcome inclusions as well, amping up the overall level of playability if that’s your thing. Of course, older LEGO Star Wars fans will also find this assortment of figures to great for display purposes, as well. While none of the minifigs here are exclusive to the set, the affordable price point does make the triage of inclusions all the more appealing; it’s not too often you get this strong a lineup of characters in a sub-$30 kit.

One major critique

When it comes to kits with smaller part counts, LEGO isn’t always the most effective at putting every brick to good use. It’s something we’ve noted time and time again, and unfortunately, Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder falls victim to the same shortcoming. In this case, it’s not with the minifigures or the main vehicle build, but with the peculiar assemblage of tan bricks that make up a piece of Tatooine-inspired landscaping.

The cave-like creation seems like a pretty big afterthought, and I assume I was just thrown in to hit the desired part count for the price. There’s nothing too exciting about the add-on build, which is a bit unfortunate. It would have been much better to see LEGO include another minifigure, perhaps an R2-D2 to complete the cast of included characters. But not every Star Wars set can be a masterpiece.

Overall value

Entering with 236-pieces, this kit doesn’t scream value just based on the number of bricks you’re getting. But when you take the included minifigures into account, there pricing isn’t much to complain about at $30. Right now at Walmart, the set is marked down to $24, meaning there’s even more value to take advantage of.

Should you buy the LEGO Star Wars Landspeeder?

At the $30 retail price point, Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder is already a pretty stellar kit. Factoring in the discount, this LEGO Star Wars kit is an easy recommendation to just about any builder. Aside from the usual LEGO enthusiasts and younger fans out there who are sure to enjoy this model, this kit is definitely worth a closer look if you’re searching for something out of the ordinary to do while social distancing.

So if you find yourself with more free time than usual and want to take an hour or so to ditch the usual smartphone-fueled entertainment, look no further.

