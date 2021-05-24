Most of us that grew up in the ’90s remember owning a Tamagotchi or envying someone that did. Loads of kids (and adults) were quickly overtaken by these gadgets and couldn’t wait to have a virtual pet of their own. Once you got one, the work began with hatching your character and caring for it from then on. This is precisely the kind of interaction we can anticipate from two new Flower Gingham and Candy Swirl Tamagotchis. While both models have a new look, these still function just like the originals, allowing us to tap into some nostalgia and maybe even pass some of that on to the next generation. Continue reading to learn more.

New Tamagotchi styles aim to keep virtual-pet caretakers busy

A couple of new Tamagotchi styles are being prepped for release and aim to draw both new and old caretakers into the fold. While smartphones have what feels like an endless number of game and entertainment options these days, nostalgia can often be a confusing beast that keeps us from being happy until we properly revisit something from our past.

Luckily, both Candy Swirl and Flower Gingham units will stick with the “time-tested fun” found in the original models. This means you will get to raise “your Tamagotchi character from egg to adult” by not only feeding it but also providing medicine as needed. Other interactions include turning lights on/off, playing, and even flushing after it’s used the bathroom.

First up, we’ve got Flower Gingham, which has a light blue gingham with flowers shell. The other has a candy swirl shell. Both feature “the original generation 2 programming,” which aims to provide some nostalgic vibes. How each Tamagotchi is cared for will determine which of seven adults you’ll end up with.

Pricing and availability

Both Flower Gingham and Candy Swirl Original Tamagotchis are available for pre-order now. Pricing is set at $19.99 each. As with recent Funko POP! Parks & Recreation, Seinfeld, Star Wars, and other releases, the official launch dates are pushed back a bit. At the moment, the listings currently show that the initial batch of orders is slated to ship starting on August 15.

9to5Toys’ Take

Many will wonder why anyone would want to carry something like this, and the answer will likely involve some form of nostalgia. Additionally, some parents will undoubtedly love the thought of affordably passing Tamagotchis onto the next generation, especially the ones that are not yet ready to purchase and hand over a full-blown smartphone.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!