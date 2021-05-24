Sony’s 2020 UHD 4K Smart Android TV + $100 GC is up to $600 off, more from $650

BuyDig is now offering the 2020 model 75-inch Sony X950H 4K Ultra HD Full Array LED Smart Android TV for $1,998 shipped with a $100 Visa gift card attached. Regularly $2,398 at Amazon and currently on sale for $2,000 via Best Buy, today’s offer is up to $600 in savings with the added value of the gift card and the lowest we can find. This is a 2160p 4K Android TV with direct access to thousands of apps and streaming services as well as Google Assistant voice commands, IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision, HDR10 and a Netflix Calibrated Mode. Alongside built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Dolby Atmos support, it carries four HDMI jacks, three USB ports, optical audio, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and ships with a free 4-year extended warranty. More details below.

Update: 5/24 @ 1:45 p.m.: Amazon is offering the Samsung 65-inch Curved 4K Smart TV for $649.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart in addition to B&H. That’s $150 off the typical rate there and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. Want to shake up your home theater? If so, embracing a curved TV could be just the thing. This unit boasts a 4K HDR display that diagonally spans well over five feet. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Update 5/24 @ 10.55 a.m.: FirstclassTV (100% positive feedback from thousands) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the 2021 model Samsung 55-inch The Frame 4K Smart TV for $1,299.99 shipped. Regularly just shy of $1,500 at Amazon where it has never gone for less, this one now sells for $1,400 at Best Buy with today’s being the lowest we can find. A gorgeous picture frame-like bezel joins a special art mode, Alexa voice commands, built-in Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, and much more. Rated 4+ stars.

For something even more affordable, check out the 2020 Sony X750H 75-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV for $998 shipped. This one carries solid ratings from thousands at Amazon and will provide a similar 75-inch 4K display for about $1,000 less. It’s not quite as high-end a TV but it will brings with it all of the most important features including direct access to streaming services, HDMI ports, Google Assistant, and more.

Just be sure to swing by our latest roundup of Samsung models with up to $500 in savings on giant 86-inchers and QLED models. Then, head over to our home theater deal hub for additional offers on the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Sound Bar with built-in subwoofer, this offer on Polk’s decked out Home Theater Surround Sound System, and even more right here. Then go hit up the big-time Amazon Fire TV Memorial Day sale from $20 while you’re at it.

More on the 75-inch Sony X950H full-array LED smart TV:

Make movie night an immersive experience with this 75-inch Sony X950H full-array LED smart TV. Native 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR engineering make your favorite shows look stunningly lifelike and detailed. This Sony X950H full-array LED smart TV features Android TV with the Google Assistant for easy access to a range of streaming services.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!