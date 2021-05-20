Regularly $200 TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Sound Bar with built-in sub now at $70 Prime shipped

Woot is once again offering the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Built-In Subwoofer for $69.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $200, this setup is currently on sale from $125.50 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $75. Today’s deal is matching our previous and the lowest total we can find. This TCL Alto 8+ deal is a great way to score a $200 sound bar for your entertainment system, the lake house, or even a spare room at just $70. On top of the built-in subwoofer, voice command support, and listening modes for various applications (movies, music, and news), this is a Fire TV system with integrated 4K streaming and access to thousands of “Alexa skills, channels, and apps.” Your I/O options here include HDMI, optical audio, Bluetooth, and USB alongside the 4+ star rating from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

If this is just for a spare room or a secondary entertainment setup, it might be worth saving even more on the TCL Alto 3 2.0 Channel 80W Dolby Digital Sound Bar at $49. This one brings Bluetooth functionality into the mix but won’t be quite as powerful as today’s lead deal. Even still, the 4+ star rating from over 2,700 Amazon customers and particularly affordable price tag might be worth consideration for some folks. Otherwise, save even more with this $26 TaoTronics solution.

Hit up yesterday’s 4K smart TV deal roundup for options starting from $465 and up to $900 on savings, then check out some of our other home theater audio deals. Those include options like this mid-century modern 24-inch sound bar as well as Polk’s decked out Home Theater Surround Sound System, and Klipsch’s THX desktop speaker system.

More on the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar:

Fire TV edition – With a Fire TV 4K streaming media player integrated into the sound bar system, the TCL Sound Bar delivers a complete home cinema experience with video streaming and stunning sound in a single device. No additional Fire TV streaming device needed.

Stunning cinematic sound – Bring the excitement of cinematic sound into your home. Engineered to provide impressive acoustic performance, with carefully tuned drivers and dopoundsy digital plus for clear, dynamic and immersive sound.

Built-in subwoofer – Feel the power of deep, rich bass with woofer speakers built directly into the sound bar. Enjoy a full and an exhilarating audio experience and get the most out of your entertainment.

