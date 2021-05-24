Amazon launches up to 43% off Fire TV Memorial Day sale: Cube $100, more from $20

Amazon is discounting its lineup of Fire TV streaming media players for Memorial Day, headlined by the Fire TV Cube Streaming Media Player for $99.99 shipped. Down from its usual $120 going rate, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the lowest price since early December and marks the third-best discount to date.

Fire TV Cube brings an always on Alexa experience to your home theater centered around 4K HDR playback. You’ll of course get access to a variety of streaming channels like Netflix, Hulu, Prime video, and Disney+, alongside an Alexa-enabled Voice remote to easily pull up content. There’s also built-in IR blaster features for turning on soundbars and other gear in your setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 45,700 customers and we noted it was one of the best Logitech Harmony alternatives now that the popular universal remotes have been discontinued. Head below for more from $20.

Other Fire TV deals:

Or you could just skip upgrading the streaming media player altogether by picking up a new TV. Over in our home theater guide, there are plenty of ways to bring the big screen experience to your family room, with as much as $502 off select Samsung TVs being one of the more eye-catching sales. Ranging from some high-end 65-inch models to massive 86-inch offerings, there are quite a few discounts to consider locking in at some of the best prices to date.

Amazon Fire TV Cube features:

Enjoy HDR UHD streaming media content on any compatible display with the black Amazon Fire TV Cube. It provides access to content such as movies, TV shows, music, games, and more, plus access to premium services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, HBO, and more. This device supports video resolutions up to UHD 4K with HDR10 support and connects to your display via HDMI. For high-speed Internet connectivity, the Fire TV is equipped with dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi and includes an Ethernet adapter.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!