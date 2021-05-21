FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung TVs up to $502 off: 2021 Neo QLED 65-inch 120Hz HDR, 86-inch 4K, more

-
$502 off From $1,698

Five-Star-Buy (100% positive feedback from thousands) via eBay Daily deals is now offering the 2021 model Samsung 65-inch Class Neo QLED QN90A Series 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV for $2,149 shipped. Regularly $2,600 at Best Buy and nearly that much at Amazon where it has never gone for less, today’s deal is $451 off the going rate and one of the lowest we have tracked on the new 2021 model. This is Samsung’s “best 4K picture” on a giant 65-inch panel with a 120Hz refresh rate for crisp action and gaming, anti-reflection treatment, Neo Quantum HD upscaling, and built-in voice commands via Alexa (also supports Google Assistant). Direct access to all of your favorite streaming services is complemented by four HDMI jacks, a pair of USB ports, optical audio, built-in Wi-Fi, ethernet, Bluetooth and more. Rated 4+ stars and ships with the same 1-year warranty you would get from Best Buy and elsewhere. More details below. 

Update: We’ve now spotted the Samsung 86-inch Crystal UHD 4K HDR Smart TV for $1,697.99 shipped. That’s $502 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $100. When it comes to television sizes, 80 to 90 inches is about as big as you can go. That makes this unit a top-tier solution for gaming, movie nights, and everything in between. You’ll get a crisp 4K picture with HDR support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and built-in Alexa for easily controlling your smart home. Connectivity options include four HDMI ports, USB, Ethernet, and more. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

If you don’t need the latest and greatest, there are far more affordable ways to land a 65-inch 4K panel in your living room. This VIZIO 65-inch P-Series Quantum 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV comes in at $1,200 on Amazon with solid ratings and AirPlay functionality you won’t get on today’s lead deal. Otherwise, just scoop up this 65-inch Insignia 4K TV with direct access to all streaming services for just $550 and call it a day. 

But the big screen TV deals certainly don’t stop there. We are currently tracking loads of notable offers from Samsung, Sony, LG and more with deals starting from $465 on 55-inchers, OLEDs, and much more. We also still have notable offer live on the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Sound Bar alongside a host of other home entertainment audio upgrades in our home theater guide including this mid-century modern 24-inch sound bar and Polk’s decked out Home Theater Surround Sound System

 More on the Samsung 65-inch Class Neo QLED Smart TV:

  • QUANTUM MATRIX TECHNOLOGY WITH MINI LED: A brilliantly intense picture powered by tiny hyper-focused light cells.
  • SAMSUNG NEO QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: Upgrade every picture to 4K with multi-layered neural networks.
  • QUANTUM HDR 24X: Vivid colors that jump off the screen provide dynamic contrast.* *The range of Quantum HDR claims luminance based on internal testing standards and is subject to change according to viewing environment or specific conditions.
  • ALEXA BUILT-IN: Ask more from your TV. Just ask Alexa to open apps, change the channel, search for movies and shows, play music, control your smart home devices and more. To talk to Alexa, press and hold the mic button on your remote. If you have hands-free enabled just say, “Alexa” and ask a question.

Need a new toaster? Grab this LED touchscreen steel mod...
Samsung’s 27-inch 1440p 240Hz monitor and Acer’s 28...
Google’s latest Pixel Buds wireless headphones wi...
AeroGarden offers up to $250 off for today only + deals...
Regularly $200 TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Sound Bar with built-in ...
This mid-century modern 24-inch sound bar is down to $4...
Save up to $900 on Samsung’s 2020 QLED 75-inch 4K...
Samsung’s Galaxy A71 smartphone packs 5G and a 6....
