Home Depot takes up to $500 off electric tools, riding mowers, and more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking as much as $500 off a selection of outdoor electric tools, riding mowers, and off-grid gear from top brands like RYOBI, Jackery, Green Machine, and more. Shipping is free on nearly everything and no-cost curbside pickup is also available for those looking to get to work sooner. Our top pick amongst all of the discounts is the RYOBI 18V 16-inch Electric Lawn Mower for $259. Down from the usual $329 going rate, you’re looking at 21% in savings with today’s offer marking the best price of the year. Featuring a 16-inch cutting deck, RYOBI’s cordless electric lawn mower sports a 2-in-1 mulching and bagging design that can handle cutting for up to 40 minutes at a time thanks to the two included batteries. If you’ve been thinking that it’s about time to cut gas and oil from the lawn care routine, today’s deal makes it even more affordable. Over 1,270 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable deals at Home Depot:

Then be sure to shop the rest of the discounts right here for plenty of other ways to keep your lawn in check this spring. That’s alongside all of the ongoing Memorial Day deals at Home Depot, which deliver some additional home improvement discounts alongside grills and more.

RYOBI 18V 16-inch Electric Mower features:

The RYOBI Lithium+ Mowers redefine the 18V category by delivering the power, run time and performance you’d expect from higher voltage lines, while still offering the versatility of the ONE+ system. Powered by (2) 18V ONE+ 4.0 Ah Lithium-ion batteries, this cordless mower features a 16 in. deck that is perfect for maintaining any small yard. With its push-button start and 5-position single point height adjustment, you’re ready to begin in seconds without having to mess with gas and oil.

