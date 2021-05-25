Today, the LEGO Group is expanding its collection of brick-built art and home decor with its largest creation to date. And not just in the Art theme, we’re talking the most parts ever included in a set to date period. Entering with over 11,000 pieces, the new LEGO World Map arrives as a unique take on a classic piece of decor hung in offices and more. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO assembles new World Map mosaic

Since last summer, the LEGO Group has slowly been expanding the reaches of its Art theme. First stepping in to deliver four licensed creations that brought the likes of Iron Man, Darth Vader, and even the Beatles to your home, the collection grew over time to encompass other Disney icons and even the ability to make any photo you want into a piece of brick-built home decor.

But now for its latest release, the new LEGO World Map is taking an even more ambitious approach. Stacking up to 11,695 pieces, this new Art set enters as the largest official set ever produced. Comprised of thousands of 1×1 tiles in a variety of colors, this kit utilizes the same base plates we’ve seen in other mosaics in order to assemble a map of the world, as I’m sure you guessed from the name.

Taking more of an artsy approach, the build draws inspiration from the bathymetric mapping of the ocean floor rather than stacking up a more accurate depiction with blue water and earth-tone continents. The vivid colors represent various ocean depths throughout the globe, which is certainly a neat inclusion. Though on the flip side, this design also means that various terrain around the world is left out of the LEGO map, really only showcasing the distinct lines of each continent. The LEGO Group also includes some little brick-built pins so you can map out all of the places you’ve traveled to, which is a nice touch, too.

The latest addition to the LEGO Art theme, its upcoming World Map, will be launching next month on June 1. It clocks in with a $249.99 price tag despite being the largest LEGO set to date.

9to5Toys‘ take:

Something as ambitious as a world map from the LEGO Group is certainly bound to draw in a lot of eyes for those looking to add some unique decor to their space, but I think that they missed the mark this time around. The design drawing from ocean mapping data will surely appeal to some, but the lack of any other defined features across the continents makes it a bit less appealing in my eyes.

I can see why the LEGO Group would opt to avoid including borders and things of that nature, but I think a real opportunity was missed to build in landmarks like Mount Everest or the Grand Canyon to add some topographic details into the mix. That being said, it being the largest LEGO set to date is quite the feat, and its $250 price tag is pretty solid all things considered.

