

Today, LEGO is expanding its collection of mosaics with a customizable set that lets you craft your very own piece of art.Â The over 6,000 piece set stands out from other art-focused builds weâ€™ve seen in the past by letting you turn portraits and other photos into a unique work of brick-built art. Head below for a closer look at the newÂ Personalised LEGO Mosaic Portrait.Â

LEGO debuts new Personalised Mosaic Portrait

After initially launching last fall, LEGOâ€™s entry into the art world and the continued expansion into various pieces of brick-built home decor is getting a new addition today. While weâ€™ve seen six different ways to hang some LEGO art on your walls up until now, the latest mosaic ditches the licensed theming thatâ€™s been present so far.

Standing out from the other brick-built art pieces in LEGOâ€™s catalog, the newÂ Personalised Mosaic Portrait stacks up to 6,002 pieces and lets you craft a completely unique creation. LEGO had initially rolled this out as an in-store experience that leveraged a physical photo booth to craft a one of a kind set, but is now bringing that same concept to the rest of its Art theme.

Now that LEGO is rolling the set out to its online storefronts, builders will be able to head over to LEGOâ€™s tool to upload a photo that assists with piecing together the actual mosaic. Unlike the actual kits on the Art theme, youâ€™ll have to go off of a single photo rather than step by step instructions. Hereâ€™s a look at what these kinds of templates will look like.

The set itself is comprised of yellow, black, dark grey, light grey, and white bricks, of which youâ€™ll get 1,200 of each. The portraits and mosaics youâ€™ll actually be able to make with the personalized LEGO kit are a bit more limited overall than the existing kits in the theme, but give you more flexibility in shaping the included bricks into a variety of designs thanks to the greyscale color scheme.

Despite the customizable nature of the Personalised Mosaic Portrait, LEGO has some restrictions in place on what kinda of art pieces youâ€™ll actually be able to craft.Â Licensed imagery and brand logos are just two of the limitations from LEGOâ€™s software, but some other exclusions prohibit generally offensive content and the like. Of course, thereâ€™s nothing stopping you from using the included elements to assemble whatever mosaic youâ€™d like, just without the template provided by the website.

Now available for purchase

LEGOâ€™s new Personalised Mosaic Portrait is now available for purchase and enters at theÂ $129.99Â price point. Thatâ€™s on par with the other brick-built art pieces weâ€™ve seen in the past, and the best value to date from the lineup considering thereâ€™s no licensed theming here.Â

9to5Toysâ€™ Take

As someone whoâ€™s made custom LEGO mosaics in the past, Iâ€™m thrilled to see an official kit geared towards helping buildersÂ accomplish a personalized piece of art without having to source the bricks yourself. The only downside is thatÂ not every mosaic generated by LEGOâ€™s tool is going to turn out as well as the licensed sets weâ€™ve seen from the theme already. One of the things that make LEGOâ€™s other mosaics are eye-catching as they are is the more stylized design that is better suited to the pixelated medium.Â

