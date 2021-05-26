FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: DRAGON QUEST RPGs, Cardhop, Nightcam, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is now time to collect all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals into one convenient list for you. We have some great price drops today to sit alongside this morning’s deals on iPhone 11/Pro/Max models and Apple’s latest MacBook Air at up to $149 off. Today’s collection is highlighted by a series of classic DRAGON QUEST RPGs, Cardhop, Nightcam, The Tea App, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s most notable Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Nightcam: Night Mode Camera: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: play.js – JavaScript IDE: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Joke of the day: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST VIII: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST III: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST V: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: The Tea App: FREE (Reg. $2)

Mac: Cardhop: FREE (Reg. $20)

Mac: The Sims 2: Super Collection: $15 (Reg. $30)

Today’s best game deals: Spider-Man Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls, Nioh, Tsushima, more

Heads up music producers! All Moog iOS apps are now FREE (Reg. up to $30 each)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: Fenix for Twitter: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Lab Values Reference: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: DigiStix Drummer AUv3 Plugin: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Unhatched: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Eventide Blackhole Reverb: $10 (Reg. $20)

Plus loads more Eventide music production apps 50% off

More on DRAGON QUEST VIII:

The phenomenally popular DRAGON QUEST VIII has sold 4.9 million units worldwide, and now it’s coming to the iPhone and iPad for the first time! This was the first title in the series to be presented in full 3D, and its exquisitely detailed world has to be seen to be believed! Set off on an unforgettable adventure with Yangus, the bandit with a heart of gold, Jessica, the high-born magical minx, and Angelo, knight and lothario, by your side!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

New Pokémon games set for release in November, Legends...
Today’s best game deals: Spider-Man Miles Morales, De...
Score a Nintendo refurb 2DS at $55 before prices skyroc...
Best Android app deals of the day: Swiftly Switch Pro, ...
Get lifelong access to award-winning Language App Babbe...
It Takes Two, BIOMUTANT, Days Gone, DOOM Eternal, more ...
Seagate’s official 1TB Expansion Card for Xbox Se...
PowerA Animal Crossing Switch controller hits Amazon lo...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Apple Knight Pro, Earth Atlantis, SkySafari Pro, and more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Kingdom Rush Origins, Finding, StoryToys, more

FREE+ Learn More
25% off

Smartphone sanitizers from $28: PhoneSoap UV Wireless + Qi charging, more at 25% off

$28+ Learn More
$28

Amazon offers Dickies Relaxed Fit Jeans for $15 Prime shipped (Reg. $28), more

$15 Prime shipped Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: May 26, 2021 – Nest Hub Max $180, Nomad 20% off sale, more

Listen now
20% off

Add four smartphone-controlled smart mini outlets to the setup at $22.50 (2021 low)

$22.50 Learn More
Save 35%

DEWALT 20V combo tool kits are now up to 35% off at Amazon from $139

From $139 Learn More

New Pokémon games set for release in November, Legends Arceus RPG hits early 2022

Learn More