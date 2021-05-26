It is now time to collect all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals into one convenient list for you. We have some great price drops today to sit alongside this morning’s deals on iPhone 11/Pro/Max models and Apple’s latest MacBook Air at up to $149 off. Today’s collection is highlighted by a series of classic DRAGON QUEST RPGs, Cardhop, Nightcam, The Tea App, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s most notable Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Nightcam: Night Mode Camera: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: play.js – JavaScript IDE: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Joke of the day: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST VIII: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST III: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST V: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: The Tea App: FREE (Reg. $2)

Mac: Cardhop: FREE (Reg. $20)

Mac: The Sims 2: Super Collection: $15 (Reg. $30)

Heads up music producers! All Moog iOS apps are now FREE (Reg. up to $30 each)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: Fenix for Twitter: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Lab Values Reference: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: DigiStix Drummer AUv3 Plugin: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Unhatched: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Eventide Blackhole Reverb: $10 (Reg. $20)

Plus loads more Eventide music production apps 50% off

More on DRAGON QUEST VIII:

The phenomenally popular DRAGON QUEST VIII has sold 4.9 million units worldwide, and now it’s coming to the iPhone and iPad for the first time! This was the first title in the series to be presented in full 3D, and its exquisitely detailed world has to be seen to be believed! Set off on an unforgettable adventure with Yangus, the bandit with a heart of gold, Jessica, the high-born magical minx, and Angelo, knight and lothario, by your side!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!