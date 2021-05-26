Today’s best game deals: Spider-Man Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls, Nioh, Tsushima, more

In today’s best game deals, we are now tracking a series of amazing PlayStation deals as part of today’s Days of Play sale. Amazon is now offering Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for $39.99 shipped as well as the Ultimate Launch Edition for $59.99 shipped on PS5. That $10 off on both versions, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon, and one of the first price drops we have tracked at all. Players take on the role of Miles Morales as he dawns the Spidey costume for the first time. Players must master “his unique, bio-electric venom blast attacks and covert camouflage power” alongside the expected web-slinging acrobatics. “With his new home at the heart of the battle, Miles must learn the cost of becoming a hero and decide what he must sacrifice for the greater good.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Demon’s Souls, Sonic Mania, The Nioh Collection, Ghost of Tsushima, Judgment, The Last of Us Part II, and more.
- Demon’s Souls remake PS5 $60 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection PS5 $60 (Reg. $70)
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $10 (Reg. $20)
- Gran Turismo Sport $10 (Reg. $20
- Uncharted: Nathan Drake Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $40)
- Days of Play sale now live at Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, and more…
- Resident Evil 3 Remake $20 (Reg. $40)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4, PS5 and Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Mania Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Xbox $16 ($40)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Control Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $40 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Super Saver Sale up to 50% off
- Xbox Saints Row Franchise Sale up to 80% off
- Judgment PlayStation 5 $30 (Reg. $40)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Trials of Mana $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Little Nightmares II $20 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 2 $18 (Reg. $28+)
- Biomutant pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Streets of Rage 4 Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Strikers $33 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap on Nintendo Switch $50 (Reg. $60)
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive $50 (Reg. $75 at Amazon)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
