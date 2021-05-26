FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Spider-Man Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls, Nioh, Tsushima, more

-
AmazonApps GamesSony
Reg. $70+ $40

In today’s best game deals, we are now tracking a series of amazing PlayStation deals as part of today’s Days of Play sale. Amazon is now offering Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for $39.99 shipped as well as the Ultimate Launch Edition for $59.99 shipped on PS5. That $10 off on both versions, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon, and one of the first price drops we have tracked at all. Players take on the role of Miles Morales as he dawns the Spidey costume for the first time. Players must master “his unique, bio-electric venom blast attacks and covert camouflage power” alongside the expected web-slinging acrobatics. “With his new home at the heart of the battle, Miles must learn the cost of becoming a hero and decide what he must sacrifice for the greater good.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Demon’s Souls, Sonic Mania, The Nioh Collection, Ghost of Tsushima, Judgment, The Last of Us Part II, and more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Latest Sims 4 Game Pack: Become the interior decorator you’ve always wanted to be

Joe & Mac comes to Switch Online next week; library now carries over 100 titles for subscribers

Mario Golf Super Rush releases next month with new RPG mode, battle play, more [Video]

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first expansion takes you to the shores of Ireland

E3 2021’s all-digital event: Virtual show floor, video content, social ‘lounges,’ and more

All-new Minecraft DLC unveiled: How to Train Your Dragon, Hidden Depths, more

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer brings ‘an endless night,’ potential cross-play, more

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition launches Friday – here’s what we know and how to pre-order

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Sony

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Smartphone sanitizers from $28: PhoneSoap UV Wireless +...
Amazon offers Dickies Relaxed Fit Jeans for $15 Prime s...
Add four smartphone-controlled smart mini outlets to th...
DEWALT 20V combo tool kits are now up to 35% off at Ama...
New Pokémon games set for release in November, Legends...
Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH 100W USB-C Charger $28...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: DRAGON QUEST RPGs, ...
eufy’s new HomeVac S11 Lite Stick Vacuum sees fir...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Hover-1 Gambit Electric Scooter drops to $200 (Save $50), more

Learn More

Green Deals: Glarewheels X5 Electric Bike travels for 20-miles on a charge at $450, more

Learn More
25% off

Smartphone sanitizers from $28: PhoneSoap UV Wireless + Qi charging, more at 25% off

$28+ Learn More
$28

Amazon offers Dickies Relaxed Fit Jeans for $15 Prime shipped (Reg. $28), more

$15 Prime shipped Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: May 26, 2021 – Nest Hub Max $180, Nomad 20% off sale, more

Listen now
20% off

Add four smartphone-controlled smart mini outlets to the setup at $22.50 (2021 low)

$22.50 Learn More
Save 35%

DEWALT 20V combo tool kits are now up to 35% off at Amazon from $139

From $139 Learn More

New Pokémon games set for release in November, Legends Arceus RPG hits early 2022

Learn More