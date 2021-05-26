Today’s best game deals: Spider-Man Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls, Nioh, Tsushima, more

In today’s best game deals, we are now tracking a series of amazing PlayStation deals as part of today’s Days of Play sale. Amazon is now offering Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for $39.99 shipped as well as the Ultimate Launch Edition for $59.99 shipped on PS5. That $10 off on both versions, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon, and one of the first price drops we have tracked at all. Players take on the role of Miles Morales as he dawns the Spidey costume for the first time. Players must master “his unique, bio-electric venom blast attacks and covert camouflage power” alongside the expected web-slinging acrobatics. “With his new home at the heart of the battle, Miles must learn the cost of becoming a hero and decide what he must sacrifice for the greater good.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Demon’s Souls, Sonic Mania, The Nioh Collection, Ghost of Tsushima, Judgment, The Last of Us Part II, and more.

