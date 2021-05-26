Save up to $150 on this Klipsch 5.1-Ch. Theater System + wireless sub, now $300 shipped

Adorama is now offering the Klipsch Reference 5.1-Channel Speaker System for $299.99 shipped. Originally $1,000, this home entertainment audio setup regularly fetches closer to $450 these days and is currently starting at $380 via the most reliable Amazon third-party sellers. You’re looking at as much as $150 in savings and a particularly affordable way to score a proper 5.1 setup from a trusted brand. Along with a wireless subwoofer, you’re looking at Injection Molded Graphite (IMG) woofers, Linear Travel Suspension tweeters, and the brand’s exclusive Tractrix horn technology for room-filling sound that takes movie night up more than a few notches. Alongside multiple mounting options, this set carries a solid 4+ star rating from over 800 Amazon customers. More details below.

A more affordable way to achieve similar results is with something like this 2021 model Samsung Dolby 5.1 Soundbar setup from $148 shipped. The smaller models certainly won’t provide as much power as today’s lead deal, nor will they create as wide a sound stage, but you’re saving a small fortune here and receiving a setup that’s far easier to integrate into most spaces. A wireless sub is included along with a streamlined sound bar that can easily rest beneath your big screen. Rated 4+ stars.

Just make sure you check out this ongoing price drop on the Monoprice 5.1.2-channel Home Theater System for $180 as well as this offer on the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Sound Bar with built-in sub now at $70 Prime shipped. The Amazon Fire TV Memorial Day sale is in full swing from $20, don’t miss this offer on Govee’s Bluetooth RGB LED light strip at $9, and here are all of the latest 4K smart TV deals you need to see.

More on the Klipsch Reference 5.1-Channel Speaker System:

We’ve taken the premium materials and acoustic technology of our coveted Reference Series and designed a beautiful 5.1 surround sound system to pair with your favorite A/V receiver. Complete with a wireless subwoofer, the Reference Theater Pack brings the Klipsch cinematic sound into your home with an incredibly minimal footprint. The Reference Theater Pack delivers superior acoustic performance by leveraging Injection Molded Graphite (IMG) woofers. These exceptionally lightweight cones are extremely rigid – providing remarkable low frequency response, with minimal cone breakup and distortion.

