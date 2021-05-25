FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score a complete Monoprice 5.1.2-Ch. Home Theater System with sub for $180 (Reg. $250)

-
Home TheaterMonoprice
Reg. $250 $180

Monoprice is now offering its Premium 5.1.2 Channel Immersive Home Theater System with Subwoofer for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $250, and currently fetching as much at Amazon where it has never dropped below $200, today’s deal is $80 in savings and the lowest we can find. This is a particularly affordable way to bring a complete 5.1.2-channel audio system to your setup. Compatible with both standard and Dolby Atmos receivers, this system includes four satellite speakers, upward-firing drivers to create a 3D sound space, and the center channel speaker. That’s on top of the 8-inch ported subwoofer with both line and speaker level stereo inputs for maximum compatibility with just about any receiver setup. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

For something a bit more compact that will save you even more while still providing an upgraded home theater audio experience, score a sound bar setup instead. The TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Sound Bar with a wireless subwoofer at $120 shipped is a great option, but you can save even more with our ongoing deal on the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Sound Bar with built-in sub at $70 Prime shipped. While you’re not getting a true 5.1.2 system here, it will sound like you are and with a much more clean, versatile configuration that won’t leave you with a bunch of cables to deal with.  

We are still tracking a brilliant deal on Sony’s 2020 UHD 4K Smart Android TV alongside even more 4K smart TVs right here. Just be sure to swing by our home theater guide for even more including up to 43% off Fire TV gear for Memorial Day and Govee’s Bluetooth RGB LED light strip at $9

More on the Monoprice 5.1.2 Home Theater Audio System:

Immersive sound: The immersive, upward-firing Driver adds a new dimension to movie soundtracks, making the sound come alive from all directions and creating a 3D space. The upward-firing Driver Projects sound towards the ceiling, with the ceiling reflecting the sound back down into the listening space. With this system there is no need to install in-ceiling speakers for height channels! This driver arrangement and connectivity is fully compatible with Dolby atmos@enabled receivers and soundtracks

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Theater

Monoprice

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Add bias lighting to your home theater with Govee’...
Sony’s 2020 UHD 4K Smart Android TV + $100 GC is ...
Amazon launches up to 43% off Fire TV Memorial Day sale...
Samsung TVs up to $502 off: 2021 Neo QLED 65-inch 120Hz...
Regularly $200 TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Sound Bar with built-in ...
This mid-century modern 24-inch sound bar is down to $4...
Save up to $900 on Samsung’s 2020 QLED 75-inch 4K...
Monoprice’s Bluetooth Soundbar + wireless sub upg...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $126+

Regularly $200 TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Sound Bar with built-in sub now at $70 Prime shipped

$70 Learn More
Reg. $130

Monoprice’s Bluetooth Soundbar + wireless sub upgrades your audio for $85 shipped (Reg. $130)

$85 Learn More

Amazon’s Fire TV lineup covers 4K content and more, which one is right for your setup?

Learn More
$299 value

beyerdynamic’s CREATOR 24 bundle includes a USB microphone, headphones, more at $149

$149 Learn More
20% off

Add a 2-pack of hub-free Gosund smart dimmable light bulbs to the setup at under $13

$13 Learn More
$650

Best Buy clears our Apple’s previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro at $149 off

$149 off Learn More

All-new Wyze Night Light is rechargeable, can link with multiple units, more

Learn More

Steel Series intros new pro-grade optical magnetic gaming mice and Arctis Prime headset

Learn More