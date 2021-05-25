Score a complete Monoprice 5.1.2-Ch. Home Theater System with sub for $180 (Reg. $250)

Monoprice is now offering its Premium 5.1.2 Channel Immersive Home Theater System with Subwoofer for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $250, and currently fetching as much at Amazon where it has never dropped below $200, today’s deal is $80 in savings and the lowest we can find. This is a particularly affordable way to bring a complete 5.1.2-channel audio system to your setup. Compatible with both standard and Dolby Atmos receivers, this system includes four satellite speakers, upward-firing drivers to create a 3D sound space, and the center channel speaker. That’s on top of the 8-inch ported subwoofer with both line and speaker level stereo inputs for maximum compatibility with just about any receiver setup. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

For something a bit more compact that will save you even more while still providing an upgraded home theater audio experience, score a sound bar setup instead. The TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Sound Bar with a wireless subwoofer at $120 shipped is a great option, but you can save even more with our ongoing deal on the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Sound Bar with built-in sub at $70 Prime shipped. While you’re not getting a true 5.1.2 system here, it will sound like you are and with a much more clean, versatile configuration that won’t leave you with a bunch of cables to deal with.

We are still tracking a brilliant deal on Sony’s 2020 UHD 4K Smart Android TV alongside even more 4K smart TVs right here. Just be sure to swing by our home theater guide for even more including up to 43% off Fire TV gear for Memorial Day and Govee’s Bluetooth RGB LED light strip at $9.

More on the Monoprice 5.1.2 Home Theater Audio System:

Immersive sound: The immersive, upward-firing Driver adds a new dimension to movie soundtracks, making the sound come alive from all directions and creating a 3D space. The upward-firing Driver Projects sound towards the ceiling, with the ceiling reflecting the sound back down into the listening space. With this system there is no need to install in-ceiling speakers for height channels! This driver arrangement and connectivity is fully compatible with Dolby atmos@enabled receivers and soundtracks

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

