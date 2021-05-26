FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Macy’s Memorial Day Sale takes up to 60% off + extra 20% off: Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, more

Save big during the Macy’s Memorial Day Sale that’s offering 20 to 60% off sitewide and an extra 20% off select styles with promo code MEMDAY at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. If you’re looking to spruce up your wardrobe you can find deals on Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Cole Haan, Levi’s, Nautica, Michael Kors, and many more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Columbia Washed Out Shorts that are a great option for summer. This style is currently marked down to $25 and originally went for $40. You can currently find them in eight color options and they can be dressed up or down seamlessly. These shorts will pair nicely with t-shirts, polos, sweatshirts, button-down styles, and more. With over 250 reviews from Macy’s customers, they’re rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below the jump to find additional deals from Macy’s and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more sales from top brands.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

