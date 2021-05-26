Macy’s Memorial Day Sale takes up to 60% off + extra 20% off: Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, more

Save big during the Macy’s Memorial Day Sale that’s offering 20 to 60% off sitewide and an extra 20% off select styles with promo code MEMDAY at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. If you’re looking to spruce up your wardrobe you can find deals on Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Cole Haan, Levi’s, Nautica, Michael Kors, and many more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Columbia Washed Out Shorts that are a great option for summer. This style is currently marked down to $25 and originally went for $40. You can currently find them in eight color options and they can be dressed up or down seamlessly. These shorts will pair nicely with t-shirts, polos, sweatshirts, button-down styles, and more. With over 250 reviews from Macy’s customers, they’re rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below the jump to find additional deals from Macy’s and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more sales from top brands.

