Macy’s Memorial Day Sale takes up to 60% off + extra 20% off: Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, more

Save big during the Macy’s Memorial Day Sale that’s offering 20 to 60% off sitewide and an extra 20% off select styles with promo code MEMDAY at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. If you’re looking to spruce up your wardrobe you can find deals on Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Cole Haan, Levi’s, Nautica, Michael Kors, and many more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Columbia Washed Out Shorts that are a great option for summer. This style is currently marked down to $25 and originally went for $40. You can currently find them in eight color options and they can be dressed up or down seamlessly. These shorts will pair nicely with t-shirts, polos, sweatshirts, button-down styles, and more. With over 250 reviews from Macy’s customers, they’re rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below the jump to find additional deals from Macy’s and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more sales from top brands.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ralph Lauren Garment-Dyed Shirt $70 (Orig. $99)
- Tommy Hilfiger Custom-Fit Polo Shirt $35 (Orig. $60)
- Levi’s 501 Original Fit Jeans $42 (Orig. $60)
- Columbia Washed Out Shorts $25 (Orig. $40)
- Nautica Navtech Classic Pullover $40 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Free People Melodi Henley Top $41 (Orig. $68)
- Free People Violet Mini Dress $65 (Orig. $109)
- Michael Kors Amelia Woven Slides $60 (Orig. $120)
- Ralph Lauren Print-Scarf Handbag $165 (Orig. $275)
- Michael Kors Jade Large Handbag $155 (Orig. $258)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!