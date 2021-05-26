FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

PrAna’s Memorial Day Event takes 25% off sitewide w/ deals from $20: Shorts, t-shirts, more

The PrAna Memorial Day Sale offers 25% off select styles of outerwear, shorts, t-shirts, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Stretch Zion Shorts for men. This style is currently marked down to $52 and originally sold for $69. These shorts were made for adventure and feature quick-drying material to promote comfort. The stretch-infused fabric also allows for mobility and they even have UPF 50+ sun protection as well. If you’re hiking, camping, or walking on a warm day, these shorts are highly ventilated to keep you cool and have breathable mesh pockets to store essentials. You can choose from a wide variety of color options and with over 500 reviews, this style is rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below the jump to find additional deals from PrAna.

